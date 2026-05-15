Finding the perfect gift for Dad doesn’t have to be a scavenger hunt. Costco is always dependable when it comes to a vast selection of gadgets, gourmet treats, and everyday essentials that any homeowner would love. From luxury timepieces to high-tech recovery tools, we’ve rounded up the best warehouse finds to make his day (and your shopping trip) a total breeze.

Shop these Costco items perfect for dad!

Food Gifts Costco D'Artagnan Ultimate Steak Lovers Gift Box, 6 Total Packs If your dad’s love language is steak, this D’Artagnan gift box is basically the ultimate Father’s Day flex. The set comes loaded with massive bone-in ribeyes, buttery American Wagyu filet mignons, juicy Wagyu burger patties, plus luxe extras like black truffle butter, veal demi-glace, and wild mushrooms for a full steakhouse-at-home experience. Everything is humanely raised without antibiotics or hormones, making this one seriously elevated gift for the grill master in your life.

Costco Napa Sonoma Supply, Caffeine Crush Coffee Gift Box For the dad who treats his morning coffee like a sacred ritual, this cozy gift set totally delivers. Along with rich Peerless Coffee and soothing Numi Tea, it’s packed with gourmet treats like chocolate biscotti, buttery cookies, popcorn, nuts, and Vietnamese coffee chocolate almonds for the ultimate snack spread. Finished with a classic black mug, it’s the kind of thoughtful Father’s Day gift that turns every coffee break into a mini moment of luxury.

Clothing & Accessories Costco Citizen Eco-Drive Luxury PCAT Stainless Steel Blue Dial Men's Quartz Watch If you and your siblings want to splurge on one unforgettable Father’s Day gift together, this luxe Citizen watch is the move. With a sleek blue dial, stainless steel case, rich leather strap, and high-tech features like atomic timekeeping and Eco-Drive power, it’s equal parts sophisticated and practical. Bonus: it’s water resistant up to 200 meters, so whether Dad’s headed to the office, the golf course, or on vacation, he’ll look polished doing it.

Costco Ben Sherman Men's Shoe These Ben Sherman sneakers are the kind of versatile shoes Dad will wear on repeat. With a sleek black nubuck-style finish, lightweight breathable lining, and classic vulcanized construction, they strike the perfect balance between casual and polished. The durable rubber outsole keeps them comfortable for everyday wear, whether he’s heading to brunch, traveling, or running weekend errands in style.

Costco Briggs & Riley Luggage For the dad who’s always planning his next trip, Briggs & Riley luggage is an investment he’ll use for years to come. Known for its sleek design, exceptional durability, and smart travel innovations, this iconic brand makes every journey feel smoother and more effortless. Whether he’s hopping on work flights or finally taking that dream vacation, it’s the kind of elevated travel gear that turns Dad into the most stylish traveler in the terminal.

Gadgets Costco eufy Floodlight E30 with Pan and Tilt Security Camera For the dad who loves smart home upgrades (or just likes knowing the house is secure at all times), this eufy Floodlight Camera is a seriously practical Father’s Day gift. With 360-degree surveillance, built-in lighting, and a security siren all in one device, it helps keep the whole family safe day and night. Even better? There are no annoying monthly subscription fees, which Dad will definitely appreciate.

Costco LifeTrend Sauna Blanket with Red Light Therapy Give Dad the gift of serious relaxation with this full-body sauna blanket that brings spa vibes straight home. With adjustable heat settings, built-in red light therapy, and an oversized design for head-to-toe comfort, it’s perfect for unwinding after workouts, long workdays, or stressful weeks. Bonus points for the cozy extras like arm slots, a pillow, and footrest that make every session feel extra luxurious.

Costco JBL Live 675NC Wireless Noise-Canceling On-Ear Headphones Whether Dad works from home, travels often, or just wants a little peace and quiet, these noise-canceling headphones are a game-changer. From tuning into podcasts and playlists to blocking out household chaos, they make it easier to focus, relax, and unwind. Consider this the Father’s Day gift that gives him a much-deserved moment of calm.

Costco Apple AirTag (1st generation, 4 pack) If your dad is constantly asking, “Has anyone seen my keys?” an Apple AirTag is about to become his new favorite gadget. This tiny but mighty tracker uses Precision Finding technology to help locate misplaced essentials like wallets, bags, headphones, and more in seconds. It’s practical, affordable, and guaranteed to save Dad from at least a few daily scavenger hunts.

Costco Oura Ring 4 Gold Smart Ring, Exclusive Bundle

If your dad loves gadgets, wellness tracking, or optimizing literally everything, the Oura Ring 4 is a seriously impressive Father’s Day gift. This sleek smart ring tracks sleep, recovery, activity, and overall health insights — all while looking incredibly polished in its luxe gold finish. The exclusive bundle even includes an extra charger, making it perfect for dads who are always on the go but still want to stay dialed into their health.

Costco TYPE S 8600mAh Jump Starter and Portable Power Bank For the dad who’s always prepared for anything, this jump starter and portable power bank is an incredibly useful Father’s Day gift. It keeps him ready for roadside emergencies while also charging phones, tablets, and other devices on the go. Practical, compact, and seriously handy, it’s one of those gadgets he’ll wonder how he ever lived without.

Costco SHOKZ Open-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Bone Conduction Sport Headphones Give Dad a better listening experience with these top-rated open-ear wireless headphones. They let him enjoy music, podcasts, and calls while still staying aware of his surroundings — perfect for walks, workouts, commuting, or working from home. Comfortable, lightweight, and designed with ear health in mind, they’re a smart Father’s Day upgrade he’ll actually use every day.

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