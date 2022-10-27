Last-Minute Halloween Decor Ideas To Spook Trick Or Treaters
A parade of trick or treaters will soon be at your door begging (or, ahem, cackling) for delicious treats. Before you lower the shades, turn off the lights, and pretend no one's home, we've got a few last-minute ideas to get your porch or apartment door spooky-ready. Our pal Maddie of LA-based Swike Design put together this cute video to show how you can turn your welcome spot into a Halloween haven, full of faux hay, creepy cloth, skeletons, and loads of pumpkins!
Thanks Maddie! Happy Halloween, y'all!
Hero photo by Bee Felten-Leidel on Unsplash
