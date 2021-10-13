How to Use Books to Create Spooky Halloween Decorations
Spooky season's movies, aesthetic, flavors, and ambience are exactly what make it so special, and bringing it into your home is the best way to truly immerse yourself in October (and Scorpio season)'s spooky vibe. When it comes to gothic decor that's both romantic and beautifully creepy, books are the perfect decor accessory. They're timeless, they're pretty, and they emanate hidden knowledge and secrets — what could be better for your Halloween decorations? Here are some of our favorite ways to incorporate books into your home for spooky season.
Go Dark
Pair a group of three to four black books with an all-noir spread of Halloween decor pieces, from cobweb art to cauldrons. Bonus points for adding a few greyscale-toned vials of lotions and potions.
Autumnal Vibes
Not feeling the monotone look? Go with warm-toned fall colors instead. Display books in colors like orange, yellow, and gold alongside pumpkins and greenery for a natural tablescape.
Skull Capped
Top a creepy stack of books with a skull figurine or skull-shaped planter to up the spooky factor. If you can incorporate a trailing houseplant, all the better for your goblincore aesthetic.
Time Capsule
This time of year is representative of the natural ebbing of life, as the days start getting darker and the plants around us go dormant. Nothing encapsulates this time of year more than an hourglass filled with sand, which reminds us all of the natural cycles of the year. Create a setup that reflects these themes with dried plants, clocks, timers, and books on subjects like death and the passing of time.
Herbal Altar
Dried herbs with a mortar and pestle remind us of witchcraft and magic, while succulents, bowls of salt, and books on herbs and plants reinforce the image. Stick to earthy tones for a subtly spooky yet pleasantly comforting vibe.
Wrapped in Twine
Use twine or string to wrap your books together, creating the bonus effect of not needing to use bookends! The twine adds a certain look to the entire setup, while dried plants sticking out from the pages of each book give it an elevated vibe. We also love the old keys and candles peppered into the mix.
Fairy Lights
For a slightly trendier look, instead of wrapping your books with twine, wrap them with fairy lights. They're light, they're pretty, and they twinkle. What could be cozier?
Your Fireplace, Reimagined
If you have a non-functioning fireplace in your home, this is the PERFECT way to decorate for late fall. Sure, putting pumpkins inside is cute... but an entire fireplace full of old books is jaw-dropping (and unexpected).
Halloween Colors
Orange is reminiscent of fall leaves, while black symbolizes the coming long nights of winter. This is exactly what makes orange and black such an iconic Halloween decor combination. Put these hues to work with books in their respective tones, and accent the design with pumpkins and black vases or goblets.
Autumn, In Your Own Words
Offer your own take on fall with this easy DIY. Cream colored book bindings are the perfect spot to write all of your fall sentiments. Finish it off with twine and pumpkin decor in complementary colors.
