Tasteful Halloween Decor To Dress Up All Your Spooky Gatherings
I am a sucker for seasonal decor. I hang my pink fuzzy dice up throughout February, decorate with whites and greens during summer, and cover my bed in Christmas sheets and pillows for the holidays. Before you know it, Halloween season will be here which means it's time to start thinking about all your decorations. Pumpkins! Ghosts! Spiderwebs! These Halloween decor picks are cute enough that your space will be on-theme without looking cheesy.
Our Favorite Halloween Decor For 2022
Pyropet Candles ($39)
When these colorful candles, which are in the shape of animals like unicorns and cats, are lit, the wax melts away to reveal a skeleton underneath. Colorful, unique, and just the right amount of spooky.
LED Ceramic Ghost ($10)
These ghosts are a great addition to all your fall candlesand will look great on countertops, desks, and shelves. The ceramic elevates the ghosts, and the open mouth and breezy skirt design make them more playful.
Glass Pumpkins ($255 for 6)
Elevate your tablescape with these multicolored glass pumpkins that will look just as good come Thanksgiving. They're sophisticated and minimal, but the color adds some depth.
Cauldron Individual Bowl ($7)
A simple cauldron is a great place to keep all your favorite Halloween candy, and since it's a simple black, it'll go with the rest of your decor. If you want to add some extra color, use a paint marker to draw spiderwebs or ghosts.
Halloween Tabletop Willow Tree Decorations ($30, was $33)
If you like the standard Halloween motifs but aren't into the orange-and-black color palette, these electric magenta tree pieces are for you. They'll add the aesthetic you're looking for while also giving your room a healthy dose of color.
Black Vine Light Up Moon Wreath ($59)
We will always say yes to a light-up moon, especially when it's made of natural grapevines and features glittery stars. If you'd rather have the moon without the lights, you can skip the batteries.
Hocus Pocus Book of Spells Prop ($30+)
If Hocus Pocus is your go-to fall movie, you'll want to add this prop to your entryway. It's a fun nod to the Sanderson sisters and the perfect way to spook your trick-or-treaters without being downright scary.
Faux Pumpkins ($55 for 2)
We love these faux pumpkins because you get the feel of real pumpkins without having to deal with the rotting that usually comes with them. Move them around to your mantel, a side table, or make them the centerpiece of your next fall feast.
Sur La Table Halloween Dinner Plate ($14)
This skeleton plate will fit right in with your minimalist tablescape. Since they're black and white, they'll go with everything from the regular Halloween color palette to a rainbow party theme.
Pre-Lit Haunted Houses ($50+)
If you're someone who loves to decorate your mantel with Christmas homes during the holidays, then these haunted houses are the perfect Halloween decor. The battery-operated timer (which can last six hours) means you'll have a glow throughout your whole evening.
Amortentia Color Changing Love Potion ($22)
If you like Halloween but don't enjoy the scarier aspects or you can't help but connect Halloween with Harry Potter, opt for this cute "love potion." The best part is that it'll look good on your shelves through Valentine's Day.
Halloween Iron Stake ($28)
Bring the Halloween spirit into your yard with these iron bats, owls, and spiderwebs. They'll set the scene for your home without overwhelming the rest of your decorations.
Welcome Waggin' Doormat ($40)
All your guests will have a black cat cross their path with this feline doormat. Instead of a plain rectangle with a cat image, the shape makes things way more fun.
Ghost Neon Signs ($10)
If you're into bold and colorful interior design, a neon ghost is a super-vibrant and fun way to decorate for Halloween while sticking to your aesthetic. Boo!
Halloween Boho Rainbow ($20+)
A fun rainbow gets a fall upgrade with jewel tones and classic Halloween images like a spider and its web. It also comes with a stand so you can display it on any table or shelf.
Hocus Pocus Three Tiered Server ($139)
This three-tier broom server is the perfect addition to any and every Halloween party. Pair with your favorite no-bake Halloween treat to make things extra festive.
