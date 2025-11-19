The Best Hanukkah Movies You Can Stream In 2025

I’m definitely not the only person who noticed how, the day after Halloween, my TV was suddenly flooded with Christmas commercials. As for anything Hanukkah-related, I’ve yet to see it pop up on my screen.

This common theme infects many aspects of the holiday season. Stroll down the aisles at your local department store during wintertime, and it’ll be hard to miss the sweeping sea of red and green. But the Hanukkah displays are much less stocked and sometimes, even tucked away.

However, millions of people across the United States celebrate Hanukkah every year, and they deserve all the comforts that define the holiday season (including cozy movies). So, without further ado, we’ve rounded up the best Hanukkah films to stream in 2025.

Scroll to see all the best Hanukkah movies to stream this year!

Hallmark Hitched For The Holidays — Hallmark+ Searching for a movie that incorporates Hanukkah without making the holiday the whole plot? This Hallmark rom-com might scratch your itch! Released in 2012, it follows a bachelor named Rob (played by Joey Lawrence) who’s not a huge fan of commitment. But his grandmother’s dying wish is for him to find a girlfriend, and after joining a dating website, he meets a single Jewish woman from New York named Julie. They agree to team up and pretend to be a couple in order to get through Christmas and Hanukkah. If you couldn’t already guess where this is going, the fake scheme turns into real chemistry.

Hallmark Eight Gifts Of Hanukkah — Stream on Hallmark+ Ever dreamt of having a secret admirer? That’s exactly what happens to optometrist Sara Levin in Eight Gifts of Hanukkah. Portrayed by Inbar Lavi, Sara starts receiving anonymous gifts from an unknown suitor every single night of the holiday. So, she naturally begins working to uncover the mystery man’s identity. And along the way, she relies on her friend Daniel (played by Jake Epstein), who’s always had a crush on her. Might this flick answer your friends-to-lovers trope prayers? You’ll just have to watch it and find out!

Columbia Pictures The Night Before — Stream on Netflix Everyone loves a good Seth Rogen comedy, and The Night Before doesn’t disappoint. It premiered in 2015 and stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Anthony Mackie, and, of course, Seth Rogen as three best childhood buddies: Ethan, Chris, and Isaac. But while they’d always get crazy to celebrate Christmas Eve in their younger years, Isaac has a baby on the way, which changes everything. So, to send out their annual tradition with a bang, the trio goes on a wild quest to find New York’s most iconic Christmas party. And before you point out how the plot is about Christmas Eve, don’t worry, because Seth Rogen obviously delivers in the Jewish humor department.

Hallmark Double Holiday — Stream on Hallmark+ Fans of the coworkers-to-lovers trope shouldn’t sleep on Double Holiday, featuring Carly Pope as Rebecca Hoffman and Kristoffer Polaha as Chris Coulter. In December, the colleagues are asked to plan their property development office’s Christmas party. But Rebecca and Chris don’t just celebrate different holidays; they’re also office rivals gunning for the same Vice President promotion. So, Rebecca tries to incorporate her Jewish traditions into the shindig, while Chris keeps trying to outdo her with his Christmas decor. Along the way, though, the enemies unexpectedly start to catch feelings for each other.

Hallmark Love, Lights, Hanukkah! — Stream on Hallmark+ Countless people around the globe have taken DNA tests to find out more about their ancestry. But in this 2020 film, a woman named Christina’s inquiry into her heritage leads her to discover that she’s actually Jewish. Christina, played by Mia Kirshner, decides to take the test after losing her adoptive mother. The results lead her to connect with a whole new family and learn about her religion. Plus, over the course of Hanukkah, she starts to fall for David, a dreamy guy portrayed by none other than Ben Savage of Boy Meets World. Talk about a latke to take in!

Hallmark Holiday Date — Stream on Hallmark+ Getting dumped just before the holidays obviously sucks. But would you ever go so far as to hire a fake partner just to fool your family? It might sound insane, yet that’s exactly the plot of Holiday Date. In this 2020 rom-com, Brittany Bristow portrays Brooke, who gets broken up with before her family’s Christmas celebrations and hires an actor named Joel (played by Matt Cohen) to act as her boyfriend. The only kink in the plan? Brooke doesn’t find out Joel is Jewish until later. However, her family winds up embracing him (and his traditions) so well that she starts to form real feelings for him.

Hallmark Hanukkah On Rye — Stream on Hallmark+ Another Hanukkah-themed Hallmark favorite is Hanukkah on Rye, a 2022 comedy that centers on delis and forbidden romance. But instead of Romeo and Juliet, the protagonists are Molly and Jacob, portrayed by Yael Grobglas and Jeremy Jordan, who are introduced to each other through a Jewish matchmaker. However, before their fresh romance can really heat up, the pair realizes they actually own competing delicatessens. Can love rise above who offers the best Reuben? Or will their industry rivalry keep this couple apart?

Columbia Picutres Eight Crazy Nights — Stream on Hulu Last but certainly not least, we couldn’t possibly put out a Hanukkah film list without including Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights. In this animated musical-comedy, he voices Davey Stone, a party animal in his thirties who has to face the legal consequences of his wild actions. Since it’s the holiday season, though, a judge decides that Davey deserves a second chance and gives him a choice. He could either give back to the community by acting as a youth basketball assistant referee over the holiday or head to the slammer. Davey ultimately picks the first option and thinks he’s gotten off easy. But that changes after he meets his boss Whitey Duvall. Fair warning: this movie might be animated, but that doesn’t mean it’s appropriate for all kids. Rated PG-13, it features plenty of jokes that adults will find downright hilarious.

