The 8 Most-Anticipated New Holiday Movies To Watch In 2025

There are so many amazing holiday movies coming in 2025, and we rounded up the best ones! Holiday movies usually revolve around families and festivities, and these most-anticipated movies are no exception. Whether you're looking for some small town magic or you love the fast pace of the city, there's something for every kind of film lover. And if you feel torn between a few different titles, well that just means you should watch all of them ;).

Keep reading for the most-anticipated holiday movies of 2025 — and where to stream them!

A Merry Little Ex-Mas — Stream on Netflix November 12, 2025 Netflix A Merry Little Ex-Mas follows a separated couple (Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson) in the middle of a divorce who decide to spend one last holiday together before their lives change forever. Throw in a new girlfriend (Jameela Jamil), a handsome stranger (Pierson Fodé), and their daughter's quirky boyfriend, and this is one holiday movie you won't forget anytime soon.

A Very Jonas Christmas — Stream on Disney+ November 14, 2025 Disney/John Medland In this new holiday movie, the JoBros (Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas) have to figure out how to get home from London before the clock runs out — AKA, before Christmas Day arrives. This gives "I'll Be Home For Christmas" a whole new meaning. And, yeah, the cast is stacked. Chloe Bennet, Laverne Cox, Randall Park, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Mattias Ferrell also star.

Champagne Problems — Stream on Netflix November 19, 2025 Netflix Champagne Problems takes us to Paris, where Sydney (Minka Kelly) is laser-focused on her work trip. AKA, she doesn't have time for adventure, sightseeing, or a French love. But when she meets Henri (Tom Wozniczka), it seems like romance might be in her future after all...but everything gets complicated when she realizes Henri's actually the son of her new client.

Jingle Bell Heist — Stream on Netflix November 26, 2025 Netflix This Netflix holiday movie follows Sophie (Olivia Holt) and Nick (Connor Swindells), who team up to pull off the ultimate job: steal 500,000 pounds from the department store Sophie works at. They both need the money for different reasons, but it doesn't take long for their cautious friendship to turn into something more, which just complicates everything. You know how it is.

My Secret Santa — Stream on Netflix December 3, 2025 Netflix In this holiday movie, Taylor (Alexandra Breckrenridge) is willing to do whatever it takes to help her daughter afford snowboarding lessons. And that includes turning herself into an old man so she can land a job as a resort Santa Claus. While her plan goes off without a hitch at the beginning, a blossoming friendship with the resort's manager (Ryan Eggold) makes everything more interesting.

Oh. What. Fun. — Stream on Prime Video December 3, 2025 Prime Video Moms work super hard all the time — but especially at the holidays. And when one mom (Michelle Pfeiffer) is forgotten by her family (like, literally left at home by herself), she decides to ditch the fam and spend Christmas by herself to see if she can conjure some solo holiday magic. Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, with Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, and Joan Chen star.

She's Making A List — Watch on Hallmark Channel December 6, 2025 Hallmark Media This holiday movie follows Isabel (Lacey Chabert) who works at the Naughty or Nice Group to check Santa's list for him. Every day, she looks at the kids on her list and decides whether they're getting a present, or they're getting coal. When she looks into a kid named Charlie, she's totally not expecting to fall for his widowed father Jason (Andrew Walker)...especially since it's low-key against the rules.

Finding Joy — Stream on Prime Video now Prime Video Tyler Perry's Finding Joy follows a Manhattan fashion designer named Joy (Shannon Thornton) who agrees to join her situationship Colton (Aaron O'Connell) on a Colorado vacation. Unfortunately, this isn't exactly the next step of their relationship...Joy ends up stranded in the woods, where she's rescued by the handsome Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola).

