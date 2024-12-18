Sorry Jude Law, The Best 'The Holiday' Relationship Has Nothing To Do With Romance
Just like Gilmore Girls fans, The Holiday movie lovers get very passionate about which couple they love most: Iris and Miles (Kate Winslet and Jack Black) or Amanda and Graham (Cameron Diaz and Jude Law). But despite the fact Miles composing a song for Iris makes me swoon every single time, when I watch the movie, I can't help but think about how the true love story of the movie isn't between any of the romantic couples — it's between Iris and her new BFF Arthur.
Here's why the true love story in The Holiday is actually between Kate Winslet's Iris and Eli Wallach's Arthur.
Iris life changes forever when she meets Arthur in Los Angeles.
Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures
The premise of The Holiday movie is pretty simple: Iris and Amanda swap homes for two weeks over Christmas to avoid their disastrous love lives, unknowingly agreeing to an adventure that ultimately changes them — and their love lives — forever. (Oh what I wouldn't give to hop on a plane to Europe to avoid boys. What a dream). When she lands in Los Angeles, Iris is totally overwhelmed by Amanda's gorgeous home, the DVD setup, and gigantic bed, but the aspect of her holiday that really shines is her ability to connect with people.
We see Iris learn all of the gardeners' names (as well as the mailman's) barely a week after arriving, and when she notices Amanda's elderly neighbor Arthur walking alone, she immediately pulls over to help him find his house. (Also, sidebar: this scene always terrifies me because why is Arthur in the middle of the street?! Why aren't you on a side walk, A?!).
Iris helps Arthur home and takes a look around his living room (which boasts at least one Emmy and Academy Award each) before inviting him to have dinner with her and boom! The greatest relationship in the movie is born.
Arthur empowers Iris to be "the leading lady in her own life."
These two become fast friends, as Iris confides in him about her disastrous love life that very same night, and he offers her a beautiful piece of advice about acting like "the leading lady in your own life" (remember folks, this was decades before main character energy). Iris also reminds him just how much of a role he played in Hollywood by helping him prep for his Writers Guild of America gala with strength training so he can climb the stairs without his walker.
So though it's not romantic, Iris and Arthur's relationship is the true love story of The Holiday because of how much love and confidence they offer each other. Neither of them expect anything in return — they just enjoy being together.
And Iris gives Arthur his confidence back too!
Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures
Soon, it's time to head off to the WGA gala, and Arthur gives Iris a corsage, apologizing if it's corny or doesn't match her outfit. Iris declares she's "looking for corny," and it's such a small moment that really illustrates that the way they've empowered each other has changed their lives forever.
Iris helps Arthur feel sure of himself again, while Arthur's encouragement helps Iris find her power...and kick her ex Jasper out of her life forever! (Plus Arthur definitely picks up on the vibes between Iris and Miles during their Hanukkah dinner party. The ultimate wingman!).
When Iris and Arthur arrive at the WGA gala, and a sold-out crowd gives Arthur a standing ovation, it's clear he wasn't expecting so many people to care about his work. And in his overwhelming shock, he has Iris to lean on. Iris and Arthur don't only care about each other, they depend on each other, and their trust, love, and understanding is just the cherry on top. And sorry Jude Law, but I'll take that over romance any day.
