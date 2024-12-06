The 13 Worst Christmas Movies To Hate-Watch This Holiday Season (We Know You Want To)
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. I'm referring to our holiday movie watchlist, of course. The best new Christmas movies always make for a good time. But when it comes to the worst Christmas movies ever? Honestly, sometimes they make for an ever better time (especially when you're really dedicated to hate-watching). See which movies made the list below!
Keep reading to see the 13 worst Christmas movies that are so bad, they made the naughty list.
Our Little Secret (2024) — On Netflix Now
Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix
We're starting off strong with a Rotten Tomatoes rating that made my jaw drop! Despite the fact Lindsay Lohan's new comedy, which follows two exes who realize their partners are siblings, made me laugh out loud, it only got a RT rating of 36 percent and audience rating of 59 percent, as well as an IMDb rating of 5.8 out of 10. Yikes.
Four Christmases (2008) — On Hulu
New Line Productions
In my opinion, Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon are a match made in Heaven in Four Christmases, which follows their characters Brad and Kate as they go through four separate family gatherings on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, it looks like audiences disagree because the movie got a 5.7 out of 10 on IMDb and a 47 percent Rotten Tomatoes audience rating (with only a 25 percent from RT itself!!).
I'll Be Home For Christmas (1998) — On Hulu
Walt Disney Pictures
In I'll Be Home For Christmas, Jake (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) returns home for the holiday hoping that his estranged dad (Gary Cole) will get him a porsche...but winds up getting left with nothing but a Santa suit in the middle of the desert thanks to the football team. To make matters worse, his GF Allie (Jessica Biel) has no clue what happened to him, and decides to hitchhike with Jake's nemesis Eddie (Adam LaVorgna).
Even though it has a ton of elements that could make for an entertaining movie, this flick only got a 23 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 41 percent audience rating, and a 5.5 out of 10 on IMDb.
The Christmas Candle (2013) — On Tubi
EchoLight Studios
Despite the fact historical films like A Christmas Carol are beloved by so many, critics consider The Christmas Candle one of the worst Christmas movies. The story follows a minister (Hans Matheson) in 1800s England who finds himself in a standoff against townspeople (including Samantha Barks) who believe a candle, and an angel's touch, offer a miracle every Christmas Eve.
The movie only got a 22 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (despite the fact it has a 74 percent audience rating), and a 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb.
Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (2013) — On Tubi
KC Bailey/Lionsgate
Tyler Perry continues to be a fan favorite, proven by the fact that even though A Madea Christmas got a 21 percent on RT and a 5.1 out of 10 on IMDb, its RT audience score is 70 percent!
The Christmas movie follows Madea (Tyler Perry) and her niece Eileen (Anna Maria Horsford) on a journey to surprise Eileen's daughter Lacey (Tika Sumpter). Turns out, the reason Lacey didn't come home is she eloped! But it's with a character played by Chad Michael Murray, so I'm more than willing to press play on this one.
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) — On Disney+
Walt Disney Studios
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause was one of my favorite movies as a kid, and apparently the sentiment is not shared. This threequel follows Scott Calvin/Santa Claus (Tim Allen) goes toe-to-toe with Jack Frost (Martin Short) in a battle for the North Pole.
The movie only has a 17 percent RT rating and a 39 percent audience score, plus a 4.8 out of 10. Big yikes.
Deck the Halls (2006) — On Hulu
20th Century Fox/20th Century Studios
This horrible Christmas movie pairs up Matthew Broderick and Kristen Chenoweth three years after their stint in Disney's The Music Man, and follows Steve (Broderick) whose detailed, perfect Christmas is ruffled by Danny's (Danny DeVito) arrival in the neighborhood. One thing leads to another and suddenly Steve and Danny are in a battle to be the best-decorated house on the block. Oh, did I mention Kristin Davis costars?!
Deck the Halls has a startingly low rating of six percent on Rotten Tomatoes alongside its audience rating of 30 percent and a 5.1 out of 10 on IMDb.
A Law For Christmas (2023) — On Tubi
WesleyBros Productions
This new movie might have come just in time for the holidays last year, but viewers are wishing Santa had kept it for himself. The story (which stars Savannah Lathem and Chase Giacomo) follows a young politician who swaps the city for the country, and her job for her true calling.
It sounds romantic, but based on the 1.1 out of 10 rating on IMDb...it's not.
The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978)
CBS
I recently saw this special on air and, I'm sorry, I can totally see how some people consider this one of the worst Christmas movies. Aside from the fact it features OG Star Wars cast members like Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford, it just doesn't have the same magic as the movies we know and love.
The Star Wars Holiday Special follows Chewbacca and Han Solo as they journey to Kashyyyk (the Wookiee homeworld) for Life Day, and then have to entertain themselves when they're stopped by an Imperial blockade. Nothing says happy holidays like a 2.2 out of 10 IMDb rating and a 25 percent for both critics and audiences on RT. Unfortunately, it looks like this special isn't even available to stream.
Home Alone 3 (1997) — On Disney+
20th Century Fox/20th Century Studios
When are they gonna learn not to mess with originals?! Instead of picking up with Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), Home Alone 3 introduces us to Alex Pruitt (Alex D. Linz) who has to defend his home from a new set of crooks when he's home sick.
The film has a 35 percent RT score and 27 percent audience rating, which is a far cry from Home Alone's respective 66 and 80 percents! The movie does star a young Scarlett Johansson though, so that's a plus.
Unaccompanied Minors (2006) — On Paramount+
John Bramley/Warner Bros. Entertainment
Being an unaccompanied minor might be every kid's dream but turns out, the movie's a nightmare. The story follows five stranded young adults (Dyllan Christopher, Tyler James Williams, Gia Mantegna, Quinn Shephard, and Brett Kelly) who take the opportunity to run buck wild in an airport (which...is still low-key a dream of mine TBH). Unfortunately their airport official (Lewis Black) and his assistant (Wilmer Valderrama) are not amused.
This bad Christmas movie has a 30 percent on RT with an audience rating of 35 percent, and an IMDb score of 5.4 out of 10.
The Perfect Holiday (2007) — On Peacock
Yari Film Group
The Perfect Holiday? Not so perfect. The movie follows divorcée Nancy (Gabrielle Union), whose youngest daughter Emily (Khail Bryant) plots to put a smile back on her mom's face. When she asks a store Santa Benjamin (Morris Chestnut) to give Nancy a compliment, she beings a chain of events that might just bring some Christmas magic back into their lives.
Sadly the movie only got a 19 percent RT score and 52 percent audience rating alongside an IMDb rating of 4.8 out of 10.
The Nutcracker: The Untold Story (2010) — Rent On Amazon Prime
Freestyle Releasing
And we're rounding out the list with what might be the worst Christmas movie of all; somehow The Nutcracker: The Untold Story got a ZERO PERCENT RATING on Rotten Tomatoes! How is that even possible?!
The movie follows Mary (Elle Fanning), who receives a magical nutcracker from her Uncle Albert (Nathan Lane). When the nutcracker comes to life and transports Mary to a magical land on Christmas night, she has to stand off against the evil Rat King — and rescue the nutcracker when he's kidnapped.
Unfortunately, the inspiring plot did not inspire viewers considering it got a 28 percent RT audience score and 4.1 out of 10 on IMDb.
Do you think these are the worst Christmas movies ever? Let us know your pick on Facebook!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!