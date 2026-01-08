Harlan Coben’s 'Run Away' Netflix Series Is The Gripping Thriller You Need This Weekend

One of my favorite storylines in movies, TV, and literature is a white-picket-fenced family that seems picture-perfect on the surface, yet is brimming with secrets, lies, and scandals behind closed doors. When properly executed, this can be one of the richest tropes in media. And who to more cleverly execute it than the author of Run Away, Harlan Coben?

The highly-anticipated Netflix series has everyone talking, so here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Coben’s new adaptation before it becomes the next big thriller.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about Harlan Coben's new Run Away adaptation on Netflix!



What is 'Run Away' about? Netflix Coben's story follows Simon, a dedicated father who is tragically estranged from his drug-addicted daughter, Paige. Their estrangement is his biggest regret in life—until one day, when he happens to find her busking in Central Park. The encounter leads Simon down a rabbit hole of chaos, including a murder-mystery plotline where he becomes a top suspect in his daughter’s boyfriend’s murder. Yikes!

Is 'Run Away' based on a book? Netflix Yes, the upcoming limited series is based on the popular 2019 thriller novel by award-winning writer Harlan Coben.

Who's in the 'Run Away' cast? Netflix The upcoming Netflix series has a rich ensemble cast of seasoned actors. The list incudes: Minnie Driver

Ruth Jones

James Nesbitt

Alfred Enoch

Elle de Lange

When did 'Run Away' come out? Netflix Run Away came out on January 1, 2026. The riveting new drama/thriller is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

What are fans saying about 'Run Away' so far? When it comes to the source material, fans took to Goodreads to praise Coben’s rich storytelling and fascinating characters. “Coben really knows how to balance thrills and character dynamics. I found it hard to put Run Away down,” one commenter wrote about the book. Another fan went on to praise Coben’s ability to shock readers with his plot twists, saying, “Harlan Coben is renowned for his twisty plots, and it’s what contributes to his reputation as a master of his trade—so not unnaturally there were twists galore as we’ve come to expect, but just when I thought I was all twisted out, Coben does it again and pulls the mother of all twists!”

Does the new 'Run Away' show live up to the book? Netflix Whether or not the Netflix adaptation will measure up to the novel is yet to be determined. Maybe it’s just me, but it feels like Netflix has been spoiling us lately with the juicy thrillers and dramas it keeps serving fans. The streaming platform has been on a winning streak as of late, and based on everything we know, Run Away seems poised to be no exception. What are your thoughts on Harlan Coben’s series? Let us know in the comments section below.

Looking for more TV & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!