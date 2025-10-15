Book lovers rejoice!
Taylor Jenkins Reid Book Adaptations: The Only Guide You Need
Taylor Jenkins Reid has become one of the most talked-about authors of the last decade, and not just for her bestselling novels. Her books—filled with glamour, heartbreak, and unforgettable characters—are practically written like screenplays. It’s no surprise that Hollywood has rushed to adapt nearly all of them. Whether you first fell in love with Daisy Jones & The Six or discovered her through The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, there’s a good chance one of your favorites is headed to the screen.
So, here everything you need to know about her book-to-screen journey! You're welcome. ;)
Scroll to see every Taylor Jenkins Reid book that's being adapted for the screen!
What was the first Taylor Jenkins Reid TV show?
The most famous adaptation so far is Daisy Jones & The Six. The novel about a 1970s rock band became a buzzy Prime Video series in 2023, starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin. Fans praised its spot-on ‘70s vibe and the way it brought the fictional band to life with original music. The success of Daisy Jones proved Reid’s stories could thrive outside of the page.
What Taylor Jenkins Reid books are being made into movies?
Taylor Jenkins Reid has carved out a niche in modern fiction with novels that mix glamorous settings, complicated relationships, and emotional storytelling. Her books often read like they’re made for the screen: fast-paced, cinematic, and packed with dialogue that feels real. It’s no wonder Hollywood has snapped up nearly all of them.
Because Reid’s characters feel larger-than-life yet relatable, readers get attached, imagining how these figures would look and sound off the page. So when adaptations are announced, there’s a built-in excitement—and plenty of debate—about who can bring these complex characters to life.
There are quite a few adaptations, so let's get into them!
Every Taylor Jenkins Reid Adaptation On The WayThe Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
This popular book is headed to Netflix as a feature film. The novel follows the rise and secrets of a Hollywood icon as she tells her life's story to a writer in the present. Readers have been fan-casting Evelyn (and Celia St. James) for years, so this is definitely one of the most-anticipated adaptations.
Malibu Rising
Is Malibu Rising being adapted? Yes! This Taylor Jenkins Reid book follows the beloved Riva siblings during a single chaotic night — and a house party gone very wrong — in the ‘80s, and is being developed as a TV show for Hulu. The cool thing about Taylor's books is they all exist in the same universe, so one of the characters from Evelyn Hugo is actually referenced in Malibu Rising!
Carrie Soto Is Back
Reid’s tennis-centered novel about an athlete’s comeback—has also been optioned as a TV show for Netflix. The story follows the titular tennis champ, who decides to orchestrate the comeback of the century. The coolest detail? Serena Williams is an executive producer!
One True Loves
This story which tells the story of a woman torn between two loves, and it was adapted into a film released in 2023 starring Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu, and Luke Bracey. It flew a little under the radar but showed how adaptable her storytelling style is.
Forever Interrupted
This story stars Margaret Qualley as Elsie, who's excited to marry Ben...until his unexpected death. The book jumps between their romance in the past to Elsie's grief in the present day — as well as her attempts to connect with Ben's mom Susan (Laura Dern), who had no clue she existed.
Atmosphere
So what’s next?
Reid’s universe of interconnected novels gives Hollywood plenty of material to work with. With each book optioned or already adapted, it feels like we’re only at the beginning of seeing her stories dominate streaming platforms and theaters.
Taylor Jenkins Reid has quickly become one of the most adapted authors of her generation. From Evelyn Hugo to Carrie Soto, her mix of drama, glamour, and heart is tailor-made for the screen. If you love her books, keep your eyes on upcoming announcements—because chances are your favorite Reid novel is making its way to a screen near you.
