Everything New on Max This May: 'Wuthering Heights,' 'The Moment,' and More

Okay, HBO Max is not playing around this May. We've got gothic romance, a mockumentary, a Bob Dylan biopic (yeah, that one), and a stalker drama starring Barry Keoghan...and that's just scratching the surface. The lineup means we have very few excuses to leave the couch. Here's everything worth clearing your schedule for.

The best HBO Max entertainment to tune into this May.

Wuthering Heights (2026) Follow Catherine and Heathcliff as they pretend (poorly) not to be madly in love. Spoiler alert: these two are hopelessly obsessed with each other. So much so that they'd rather be haunted by one another for eternity than move on to healthier, less toxic marriages. The 2026 adaptation captures the gothic spirit of Emily Brontë’s 19th-century romance novel, with a dose of contemporary music added into the mix, leading to an unforgettable viewing experience. Catch it on HBO Max, May 1st.

Saltburn Emerald Fennell strikes again with this one that has the whole world talking. Starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, this dark and intoxicating film explores themes of lust, obsession, and class division in the British aristocracy. The cinematography alone is worth the watch. Whether you absolutely love it or can't stand it, there's no denying one thing: it's pure fun. Coming May 1st.

Love, Simon For something a bit more lighthearted, be sure to stream Love, Simon, coming to HBO Max on May 1st. The movie follows a high school student as he slowly learns to accept his identity while falling in love along the way. It's the perfect LGBTQ coming-of-age movie to put you in good spirits. One of those rare films that leaves you feeling genuinely warm inside.

On the Roam (Season 2) This feel-good docu-series stars Jason Momoa, who travels the country while chatting with some of the greatest artists and musicians of our generation. Warm, wandering, and deeply entertaining. Just another reason to love Momoa! Catch it May 14th.

A Complete Unknown Get ready to catch Timothée Chalamet's most transformative performance yet, as he slips into the role of Bob Dylan, effortlessly channeling one of the greatest and most innovative musicians in history. It's a privilege to see the Call Me by Your Name star showcase his musical chops, and fans of Dylan will be singing along all the way through. Coming May 27th.

The Moment Charli XCX fans are in for a treat with the upcoming film The Moment, premiering on HBO Max on May 29th. The mockumentary follows a fictionalized pop star navigating the chaos of fame and industry pressure ahead of her arena tour debut. With a star-studded cast and gorgeous cinematography, audiences will get to see the Brat-era icon in a whole new light.

Which movie or TV show are you most excited to stream on HBO Max this month? Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!