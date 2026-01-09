Time to scrub in!
Paging Dr. Robby: ‘The Pitt’ Season 3 Is Officially Happening at HBO Max
We're scrubbing in for The Pitt season 3 — and the news was announced before The Pitt season 2 even premiered! HBO's Casey Bloys announced that the medical drama would return for a third season on January 7, 2026. This is the best news for TV fans because it solidifies two things: shows with more than eight episodes can be successful, and weekly releases are so back.
I'm more of a fan of weekly episodes, rather than binge drops, because spending 15 weeks with the same characters gets you more attached to them, and gives you plenty of time to bond with other fans in between episodes. And considering the renewal, and all the Emmy buzz, I'm not the only one that thinks that.
Here's everything we know so far about The Pitt season 3, coming to HBO Max soon. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to release!
Will there be a season 3 of The Pitt?
Yes, The Pitt season 3 is coming to HBO Max! We don't know exactly what the shift will cover, but considering season 2 is all about the Fourth of July weekend, I'd definitely be interested in seeing another holiday weekend.
Where can I watch The Pitt season 3?
Warrick Page/Max
The Pitt season 3 will be streaming on HBO Max. We can expect to see the junior season in January of 2027; season 1 premiered in January 2025 before ending in April 2025, and season 2 premiered in January 2026 with the finale scheduled for April of 2026. Gosh I love a consistent TV schedule.
Who's in The Pitt season 3 cast?
Warrick Page/HBO Max
We don't have official confirmation on the cast of The Pitt season 3, but here's who we'll see in season 2 (and perhaps in the third installment, too):
- Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch
- Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay
- Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker
- Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans
- Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon
- Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King
- Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos
- Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan
- Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi
- Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi
- Charles Baker as Troy
- Irene Choi as Joy
- Laëtitia Hollard as Emma
- Lucas Iverson as James
- Lawrence Robinson as Brian
Let us know what you're most excited to see in The Pitt season 3 in the comments