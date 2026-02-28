HBO has announced that Industry season 5 will be the last season of the work drama. The news came just a few days before the season 4 finale on March 1, and creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay revealed how "privileged" they feel to have run for so long on the network.

“We’re privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO,” they said in a statement. “This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of Industry and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO."

"For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high,” they added. “Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party. We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one. Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future.”

Here's everything we know about Industry season 5 before the final season comes to HBO.

Will there be Industry season 5? HBO Yes, Industry season 5 is coming to HBO soon — and it'll wrap up the story we know and love. I always like knowing a show is entering its final season before I watch the first episode. That way I feel adequately prepared to say goodbye to the characters (at least...as prepared as I possibly can).

What is Industry season 5 about? HBO We'll have to wait and see the Industry season 4 finale before we know where season 5 could take us — but considering the fourth season is all about Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) dealing with their personal and professional relationships in the middle of meeting new faces and dealing with old tensions, there's a good chance season 5 will be all about picking up the pieces.

Who's in the Industry season 5 cast? HBO There's a good chance Industry season 5 includes all the familiar faces you recognize. Here's who you saw in season 4: Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani

as Yasmin Kara-Hanani Myha'la as Harper Stern

as Harper Stern Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck

as Sir Henry Muck Charlie Heaton as James Dycker

as James Dycker Kiernan Shipka as Hayley Clay

as Hayley Clay Max Minghella as Whitney Halberstram

as Whitney Halberstram Mark Dexter as Hilary Wyndham

as Hilary Wyndham Adam Levy as Charles Hanani

as Charles Hanani Irfan Shamji as Anraj Chabra

as Anraj Chabra Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly

as Sweetpea Golightly Andrew Havill as Viscount Alexander Norton

as Viscount Alexander Norton Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn

as Otto Mostyn Georgina Rich as Wilhelmina Fassbinder

as Wilhelmina Fassbinder Tom Stourton as James Ashford

as James Ashford Toheeb Jimoh as Kwabena Bannerman

as Kwabena Bannerman Kal Penn as Jonah Atterbury

as Jonah Atterbury Edward Holcroft as Sebastian Stefanowicz

as Sebastian Stefanowicz Amy James-Kelly as Jennifer Bevan

as Jennifer Bevan Claire Forlani as Cordelia Hanani-Spyrka

as Cordelia Hanani-Spyrka Jack Farthing as "The Commander"

as "The Commander" Susanne Wuest as Princess Johanna Bauer

as Princess Johanna Bauer Stephen Campbell Moore as Tony Day

as Tony Day Pip Torrens as Kevin Rawle

Why is Robert not in Industry season 4? HBO Deadline reported ahead of season 4 filming that Harry Lawtey (who plays Robert on the series) had to exit the show due to scheduling conflicts.

Where can I watch Industry season 5? HBO The show will premiere on HBO and HBO Max soon.

Stay tuned for more Industry season 5 news! And tune into the season 4 finale on March 1, 2026.