Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

We're finally getting a new period drama! 🙌

The Best HBO Max Shows & Movies To Watch In November 2025

HBO Max Shows Movies November 2025
HBO Max
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryNov 04, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

Good news, HBO Max subscribers! The popular streaming platform is officially spoiling us this November with a collection of brand new shows and movies to obsess over. The upcoming programs range from opulent period dramas to documentaries about the most famous musicians of all time.

I’m honestly so impressed with the new releases available for streaming this November, since, to be frank, I feel like there’s been a bit of a lull in the HBO Max content library as of late. It’s all good because the streaming platform is 100% making up for that lull with some of the most exciting, high-quality programs we’ve seen in ages. We’re in the golden age of television once again, my friends, and this new bundle of streamable content is proof. Who’s ready to binge-watch the most anticipated new programs coming to HBO Max this month?

Here are all the newest movies/shows coming to the streaming platform that we’re already raving about.

Scroll to see all the HBO Max shows & movies we can't wait to watch this month!

It: Welcome to Derry

HBO Max

IT: Welcome to Derry — Every Sunday

Spooky season doesn't have to end just because Halloween is over! Scary movie lovers will love this addition to the Stephen King universe. IT: Welcome to Derry streams every Sunday at 9pm EST.

Rachel Sennott and Josh Hutcherson in I Love LA on HBO Max

HBO Max

I Love LA — November 2

I’ve been longing for a coming-of-age comedy about lost 20-somethings ever since Girls wrapped up back in 2017. Fortunately, HBO Max’s upcoming dramedy starring Rachel Sennott is finally here to fill that void. I Love LA is filled with genuinely hilarious moments as well as heartfelt friend group dynamics that will pull you in from the jump.

Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal in Materialists

A24

Materialists — November 7

Have you ever been hung up on an ex who can’t seem to get his life together while simultaneously falling for an extremely wealthy man? Even if you haven’t, if the story sounds interesting, then Materialists is perfect for you. Dakota Johnson stars alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal as Lucy, a character trying to figure out if her love for her ex is strong enough to overlook his financial dilemmas.

Emma Stone in Eddington

A24

Eddington — November 14

What happens when you mix Hereditary director Ari Aster with The Joker star, Joaquin Phoenix? Utter chaos and cinema gold, that’s what. I guess you can call it a period piece in a way, since it takes place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re in the mood for a good old Western/Horror film (a genre blend I truly didn’t know I needed until now), you’re gonna love Eddington.

Diane Kruger in The Seduction on HBO MaxHBO Max

The Seduction — November 14

Don’t let the fact that this series is based on a 1700s novel fool you into thinking it’s dull and slow-paced. Quite the contrary, in fact. The Seduction, based on Dangerous Liaisons, is the farthest thing from dry. Focusing on the biggest libertines in high society, France, this classic tale is rich with drama, controversy, scandal, and surprise twists. The story has been adapted several times, but never quite like this.

One to One: John & Yoko

HBO Max

One to One: John & Yoko — November 14

Widely considered one of the most notorious couples in the world due to baseless rumors of Yoko Ono breaking up The Beatles, this documentary sheds new light on the famous duo. John Lennon and Yoko Ono's relationship is a love story for the ages, and One To One: John & Yoko provides extended, never-before-seen footage of their time living in New York City in the 1970s. It will also showcase their Madison Square Garden benefit concert from August 30th, 1972. Everything from the vintage aesthetic to the cinematography and captivating love story will have you hooked.

Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

tv showsmoviesentertainmenttv

The Latest

Costco​ New Items November 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

9 New Items You Can’t Miss At Costco In November

HBO Max Shows Movies November 2025
TV

The Best HBO Max Shows & Movies To Watch In November

sydney sweeney jeans ad american eagle
Celebrity News

Sydney Sweeney Finally Just Broke Her Silence On Her American Eagle Jeans Ad

e lockhart interview we fell apart we were liars season 2 genuine fraud
Entertainment

E. Lockhart Teases 'We Fell Apart,' 'We Were Liars' Season 2, & Rain Spencer's 'Genuine Fraud'

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit