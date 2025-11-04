We're finally getting a new period drama! 🙌
The Best HBO Max Shows & Movies To Watch In November 2025
Good news, HBO Max subscribers! The popular streaming platform is officially spoiling us this November with a collection of brand new shows and movies to obsess over. The upcoming programs range from opulent period dramas to documentaries about the most famous musicians of all time.
I’m honestly so impressed with the new releases available for streaming this November, since, to be frank, I feel like there’s been a bit of a lull in the HBO Max content library as of late. It’s all good because the streaming platform is 100% making up for that lull with some of the most exciting, high-quality programs we’ve seen in ages. We’re in the golden age of television once again, my friends, and this new bundle of streamable content is proof. Who’s ready to binge-watch the most anticipated new programs coming to HBO Max this month?
Here are all the newest movies/shows coming to the streaming platform that we’re already raving about.
Scroll to see all the HBO Max shows & movies we can't wait to watch this month!
IT: Welcome to Derry — Every Sunday
Spooky season doesn't have to end just because Halloween is over! Scary movie lovers will love this addition to the Stephen King universe. IT: Welcome to Derry streams every Sunday at 9pm EST.
I Love LA — November 2
I’ve been longing for a coming-of-age comedy about lost 20-somethings ever since Girls wrapped up back in 2017. Fortunately, HBO Max’s upcoming dramedy starring Rachel Sennott is finally here to fill that void. I Love LA is filled with genuinely hilarious moments as well as heartfelt friend group dynamics that will pull you in from the jump.
Materialists — November 7
Have you ever been hung up on an ex who can’t seem to get his life together while simultaneously falling for an extremely wealthy man? Even if you haven’t, if the story sounds interesting, then Materialists is perfect for you. Dakota Johnson stars alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal as Lucy, a character trying to figure out if her love for her ex is strong enough to overlook his financial dilemmas.
Eddington — November 14
What happens when you mix Hereditary director Ari Aster with The Joker star, Joaquin Phoenix? Utter chaos and cinema gold, that’s what. I guess you can call it a period piece in a way, since it takes place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re in the mood for a good old Western/Horror film (a genre blend I truly didn’t know I needed until now), you’re gonna love Eddington.
The Seduction — November 14
Don’t let the fact that this series is based on a 1700s novel fool you into thinking it’s dull and slow-paced. Quite the contrary, in fact. The Seduction, based on Dangerous Liaisons, is the farthest thing from dry. Focusing on the biggest libertines in high society, France, this classic tale is rich with drama, controversy, scandal, and surprise twists. The story has been adapted several times, but never quite like this.
One to One: John & Yoko — November 14
Widely considered one of the most notorious couples in the world due to baseless rumors of Yoko Ono breaking up The Beatles, this documentary sheds new light on the famous duo. John Lennon and Yoko Ono's relationship is a love story for the ages, and One To One: John & Yoko provides extended, never-before-seen footage of their time living in New York City in the 1970s. It will also showcase their Madison Square Garden benefit concert from August 30th, 1972. Everything from the vintage aesthetic to the cinematography and captivating love story will have you hooked.
