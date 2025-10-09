There's been a ton of buzz about Rachel Sennott's previously untitled HBO Max show, I Love LA — but we finally got a trailer for the chaotic comedy! From sad desk lunches to wild Hollywood parties, it's clear Rachel doesn't hold back from any aspect of LA living. From the cast to the clearly hilarious plot, there's a lot to break down here — and yes, the Leighton Meester Renaissance continues with this show — so let's get into it.

Scroll to find out everything we know about I Love LA on HBO Max — including the brand new (& chaotic) trailer!

What is 'I Love LA' about? HBO Max I Love LA follows Maia (Rachel Sennott) and her group of LA friends who just want to make it in the cutthroat world. After Maia's influencer BFF shows up like a hurricane, her life starts to take a turn that's full of partying and chaos that may not align with her previous "hustle" she maintained for so long.

Is there a trailer for 'I Love LA' yet? Yes, and it's honestly already everything you could want from Rachel Sennott and more.

When does 'I Love LA' come out? HBO Max I Love LA comes out on November 2, 2025.

Where can I watch 'I Love LA'? HBO Max You can stream I Love LA on HBO Max when it premieres!

