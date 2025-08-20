Everything You Need To Know About The 'Harry Potter' Show Before It Hits HBO Max

We're always ready to go back to Hogwarts, whether we're making a Harry Potter cocktail for our September 1st celebration or hosting a movie night in our coziest PJs. And thanks to HBO, we'll be able to visit for the first time all over again. On April 12, 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that an original Harry Potter series was coming to their Max streaming service.

The series will be released over the course of ten years (!!) and WBD promises that it'll feature a book authenticity and attention to detail that even the most knowledgable Potterhead will appreciate. Grab your Harry Potter house scarf and your pumpkin juice, and keep reading for everything you need to know about the new Harry Potter TV show!

Keep reading for everything you need to know about HBO's Harry Potter TV show.

Where can I watch the new Harry Potter TV show? The new Harry Potter series is expected to hit Max in 2026, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav (via Deadline). That means we could start seeing cast lists and getting more specific plot details in 2025!

Who's in the new Harry Potter cast? HBO Max/Instagram The new Harry Potter cast is shaping up very nicely: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

as Harry Potter Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

as Ron Weasley Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

as Hermione Granger Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

as Molly Weasley Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley

as Fred Weasley Gabriel Harland as George Weasley

as George Weasley Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley

as Percy Weasley Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley

as Ginny Weasley John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

as Albus Dumbledore Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

as Minerva McGonagall Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

as Severus Snape Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

as Rubeus Hagrid Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

as Draco Malfoy Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

as Lucius Malfoy Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan

as Seamus Finnigan Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil

as Parvati Patil Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown

as Lavender Brown Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

as Cornelius Fudge Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

as Petunia Dursley Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

as Vernon Dursley Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom

as Neville Longbottom Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley

as Dudley Dursley Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch

as Madam Hooch Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander

Where is the Harry Potter show filming? HBO Max Harry Potter is filming in London as of August 2025. Variety reports they're planning to film until the spring of 2026, and start filming season 2 after a "short break."

Will there be a Harry Potter TV show? Warner Bros. Yes, we're getting a new Harry Potter TV show! The official video announcement features the Hogwarts candles we see in the first film coming together to create that classic golden, lit-from-within logo. It's totally magical and nostalgic, but has a new contemporary edge I can't wait to see in its full form.

Is Ben Barnes playing Sirius Black? Ben Barnes/TikTok We don't have confirmation on who will be playing Sirius Black yet, but Ben Barnes' hilarious TikTok has fans hoping the new show will be our years-long fancast come to life. The video features Ben using a Harry Potter character filter, and when the filter lands on Sirius, Ben makes a very excited face. Not to mention the fact he captioned the video, "#iykyk." Ben Barnes has been the fan's pick to play Sirius since the mid-2000s (alongside Andrew Garfield as Remus), and it looks like they're finally starting to play into the fandom! "Are you Sirius, Ben?" one user commented, as both the perfect pun and fishing for casting news. "I will actually watch the show if you're Sirius Black," another says, while a third jokes, "Sir how do you feel feeding our delusions?"

Will the Harry Potter TV show follow the books? Amazon Yes, book fans will be happy to know the new series will definitely follow the plot of the books. And Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, finally gave us a tease during MIPCOM‘s C-Suite Conversations. "It’s an unbelievable dream, honestly, and as somebody who is a huge fan of books, the opportunity to get to explore them in maybe a little bit more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film," she said (via THR). "That’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

What else do I need to know? Warner Bros./IMDb “We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” Casey Bloys, HBO & Max Content's Chairman and CEO, said in the press release. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World.” The series comes from Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television, with J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts serving as executive producers. Over the last few years, Rowling has made headlines for her conservative views and commentary on transgender identities, but at the time, Bloys didn't comment when asked whether her involvement could affect their ability to move forward. On June 26, 2024 it was announced that Francesca Gardiner would write and serve as showrunner and Mark Mylod would executive produce and direct several episodes. Both worked on Succession. "I'm truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team," J.K. Rowling tweeted. "Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca's pilot script and heard Mark's vision, I'm certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations."

What has the OG Harry Potter cast said? Warner Bros. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Daniel Radcliffe makes it clear that even though he's very excited about the new show, he probably won't be included in the new cast of Harry Potter. “I’m sure whoever is making [the series] will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” he says. “So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.” There's no word on whether any of the original cast will actually be returning, but after we cried while watching the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, we can only hope that Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright, and Tom Felton will at least make cameo appearances. I'd love to see Daniel Radcliffe in the Ministry of Magic, or see Tom Felton walking around Diagon Alley.

Is Harry Potter on Netflix or Amazon Prime? Warner Bros. The Harry Potter series is currently available to stream on HBO Max and Peacock. However, you can also rent the movies on Amazon Prime!

Are you excited for the new Harry Potter TV show? Let us know in the comments and check out our Harry Potter page for the latest updates on the film stars + this new Harry Potter TV show.

This post has been updated.