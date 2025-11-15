In a world obsessed with protein and low-carb diets, there’s one powerhouse nutrient that doesn’t get nearly enough love: fiber. Not only does it keep your digestion on track, but it also feeds the good bacteria in your gut, which helps everything from better immunity to clearer skin and a happier mood. A high-fiber diet can also help lower your cholesterol.

That’s exactly what Emily Maxson, founder of Emily’s Fresh Kitchen and author of the new cookbook Real Food. Every Day wants you to know. After healing her gut naturally following years of battling Crohn’s disease, Emily discovered that real, fiber-rich foods could change everything. Her latest cookbook celebrates simple, adaptable recipes centered on plant-based ingredients that nourish your microbiome, proving that cooking for your gut can be both delicious and totally doable.

What are misconceptions about fiber, and why is it so essential for our health? I think that consuming fiber in general is often overlooked. There is a lot of focus on protein and low-carb diets right now. Fiber is a carbohydrate found in plants so when we limit the carbs we consume, we can also be lowering our fiber intake. Fiber helps to keep things moving in your digestive tract. It also feeds the good bacteria in our gut which lowers inflammation which contributes to disease. Fiber also keeps you full longer, which can help with weight management. What are a few surprising high-fiber foods most people overlook? I was surprised to discover that avocados are high in fiber and very easy to include in your diet. Also, nuts and seeds. Grabbing a handful as a snack is a great way to add additional fiber to your diet. How does a healthy gut impact our overall well-being? There is a strong connection between our gut and our brain through a network of nerves and chemical signals. Therefore maintaining a healthy gut microbiome impacts our brain function and many aspects of our health including mood, immunity and energy levels. What's one label-reading red flag everyone should know? When the ingredient is a word that you do not know or cannot pronounce, I recommend researching that ingredient further and finding out what it is before eating it.

Roasted Carrot and Miso Butter Soup Gluten-Free, Grain-Free (Adaptable for Dairy-Free and Vegan) PREP 10 minutes COOK 60 minutes TOTAL 70 minutes SERVES 6 Roasted Carrot and Miso Butter Soup is one of my favorite soups to make in the winter. It warms you up and is very satisfying. The recipe calls for simple ingredients that produce layers of flavor. The Miso butter adds another depth of flavor and is worth the extra step, but the soup is still delicious without it. To adapt for dairy-free and vegan, use miso butter made with vegan butter. INGREDIENTS: 2 pounds carrots

4 Tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 cups diced yellow onion

2 Tablespoons minced garlic

2 Tablespoons grated ginger

2 teaspoons sea salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

7-8 cups vegetable broth

2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 Tablespoons Miso Butter DIRECTIONS: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Scrub the carrots and cut them into large chunks, removing the tops. Place the carrots on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Coat the carrot pieces in 1 Tablespoon of olive oil. Roast the carrots for 45-60 minutes or until tender. Meanwhile, heat 3 Tablespoons of olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the onions and cook until they are translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, salt and cayenne pepper and sauté for an additional 3 minutes. Add the roasted carrots and 7 cups of broth. Cook for an additional 2 minutes. Remove from heat and ladle into a blender. Blend the soup until smooth. Wipe out the pot and pour in the blended soup. Return the soup to the stove over medium heat, adding additional stock to achieve desired consistency. Whisk in the lime juice and miso butter. Adjust seasoning if needed and serve. Top with additional miso butter if desired. Excerpted from Real Food. Every Day. © 2025 by Emily Maxson.

Seed Crackers Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, Grain-Free, Paleo, Vegan PREP 5 minutes COOK 45 minutes TOTAL 50 minutes* SERVES 4-6 This Seed Cracker was inspired by a recipe in Gwyneth Paltrow's book, The Clean Plate. A chef visiting the Goop kitchen made it for her one day and she said it blew her mind. I have made many gluten and grain free crackers over the years, and I agree with Ms. Paltrow. This one is my favorite. I use a different combination of seeds than the recipe in The Clean Plate, but the method is the same. Use these crackers as a base for your favorite toppings or break some over a salad or soup for an added crunch. *Does not include sitting time, which is noted in the directions. INGREDIENTS: 1/2 cup flaxseeds

1 Tablespoon arrowroot powder

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 cup pepitas

2 Tablespoons hemp seeds

2 Tablespoons chia seeds

2 Tablespoons sesame seeds

1 cup boiling water

Flaky sea salt DIRECTIONS: Preheat the oven to 320 degrees. In a medium bowl combine all of the ingredients except the flaky sea salt. Let sit for 15 minutes. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using an offset spatula, spread the seed mixture evenly on the parchment. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Bake for 45 minutes. Let cool, then break into pieces and store in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Excerpted from Real Food. Every Day. © 2025 by Emily Maxson.

Roasted Beet Hummus Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, Grain-Free, Vegan PREP 10 minutes COOK 50 minutes TOTAL 60 minutes SERVES 6 When I was growing up I did not care for beets, and I suspect I'm not alone. I still don't grab for them as my first choice vegetable as an adult, but I like to work them into a recipe because they are nutritious and a beautiful ingredient to add to any dish. I decided to take advantage of their bright antioxidant-rich color and mix in a flavorful hummus. The result is exquisite and delightful. l serve this Roasted Beet Hummus with my EFK Seed Crackers on pg_. Ingredients: 1 beet

1 can chickpeas

3 Tablespoons tahini

3 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons cumin

3 Tablespoons olive oil For topping: Olive oil, crumbled seed crackers, pomegranate seeds Directions: Preheat the oven to 375. Remove the stem and roots from the beat and wash well. Drizzle the beet with a little olive oil and wrap in foil. Bake on a sheet pan for 50 minutes or until tender. Allow to cool. Peel the beet and cut into quarters. Place the beet, chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, salt, cumin and olive oil in a food processor. Blend for 1 minute then stop and scrape down the sides of the processor bowl. Blend for an additional 3-5 minutes or until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a dish for serving and garnish with a drizzle of olive oil, crumbled seed crackers and pomegranate seeds. Store covered in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Excerpted from Real Food. Every Day. © 2025 by Emily Maxson.

Manchego Apple Slaw Gluten-Free, Grain-Free PREP 10 minutes COOK 0 minutes TOTAL 10 minutes SERVES 4-6 Slaw is shorthand for coleslaw, which is a salad or side dish including cabbage and sometimes other fruits or vegetables. Cabbage is a highly nutritious vegetable proven to help with digestion and reduce inflammation. It is full of fiber, nutrients and cancer fighting antioxidants. Since this nutritional powerhouse is mild in flavor, it is the perfect base for adding some of my favorite ingredients. Manchego, apples and chives are delicious together and they mix well with cabbage, making a delicious slaw. This Manchego Apple Slaw is wonderful on its own and is also perfect as a side dish for grilled chicken, pork or beef. Ingredients: 6 cups chopped or shredded cabbage

2 medium apples

1 cup shredded Manchego cheese

1/2 cup minced chives

2/3 cup good quality mayonnaise

1 1/2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt Directions: Place the chopped or shredded cabbage in a large bowl. Core the apples and cut into matchsticks. Add the apples to the cabbage. Add the Manchego cheese and the chives. In a small bowl whisk together the mayonnaise, vinegar and salt. Add the dressing to the slaw and mix well. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Excerpted from Real Food. Every Day. © 2025 by Emily Maxson.

