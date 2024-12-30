20 Trader Joe's Finds That Will Make You Want To Eat Healthy This Year
Trader Joe’s, though very tempting with their vast array of sweet treats, is truly a secret weapon for eating healthy and sustaining a healthy diet. TJ’s aisles are packed full of nutritious (yet delicious) options, all of which are often easy to prepare and even easier to devour. Whether you’re focusing on fueling your workouts with protein, cutting back on sugar, or simply eating more whole foods in 2025, Trader Joe’s has plenty of affordable, wholesome finds to keep your diet inspired.
Below, find the best Trader Joe’s products that make sticking to your 2025 resolutions a breeze!
Trader Joe's
Creamy Dreamy Hummus
Hummus is an instant snack hack if you're trying to eat a high-protein diet – this $3 one from TJ's boasts a "thick, rich, and exquisitely creamy" texture. Slap it on a wrap or dip in some veggie sticks to give your meal a nice boost.
Trader Joe's
Vegetable Root Chips
These veggie root chips make a deliciously healthy swap for your traditional potato chips as they're packed with fiber and plenty of color to enjoy!
Trader Joe's
Organic Super Bread
Though you might not guess it at first glance, this loaf contains whole wheat flour, organic rye flour, organic rolled oats, organic millet, organic pumpkin seeds, organic flax seeds, organic sunflower seeds, organic carrots, organic dried apple, and organic dried banana – that's a mouthful! If your 2025 goal is to eat more whole foods without sacrificing a ton of familiar foods, this is the bread for you!
Trader Joe's
Cut Sweet Potatoes
These 'taters come already cut, so all you gotta do is toss 'em in some olive oil and spices, bake on a sheet pan, pair it with a protein, and voila! Dinner is served.
Trader Joe's
Organic Dried Ataulfo Mango Slices
These mango slices make a great healthy snack to enjoy on the go. They taste just like candy, except without all the excess processed sugar.
Trader Joe's
Solid White Albacore Tuna
Protein fiends already know what's up with canned tuna. It's the perfect base for tuna salads, wraps, and bakes. Plus, one can goes for just $2 at TJ's – stock up!
Trader Joe's
Caesar Broccoli Bake Kit
This pre-made kit makes getting a side dish on the table super easy and healthy. It comes with all the fixings, like Caesar dressing, crouton crumbs, and Parmesan cheese.
Trader Joe's
10 Minute Farro
Traditionally, farro takes anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes to fully cook. This bag of Trader Joe's farro defies all tradition and is ready in just 10 minutes! The whole grain is really rich in protein and fiber, so you know you'll be eating healthy when you choose to chow down.
Trader Joe's
Vanilla Bean Whole Milk Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt is *the* breakfast hack to rule all breakfast hacks. It's high in protein, plus is typically packed with plenty of probiotics to keep your gut real healthy. Enjoy a heaping scoop with some fresh (or frozen) fruit, granola, and honey to get a tasty start to the day.
Trader Joe's
Rainbow's End Trail Mix Bars
Healthy snacks can be really hard to track down at TJ's, especially since they have so many sinful goodies on their shelves. Luckily, these trail mix bars exist, bringing a yummy medley of oats, nuts, raisins, and chocolatey bits to satisfy that sweet tooth without weighing you down during the day!
Trader Joe's
Carb Savvy Tortillas
If you're set on watching your intake of carbs, these tortillas are a must-have. They contain 21% of your daily recommended value of fiber (6 grams each) according to TJ's, and make an excellent addition to wraps, quesadillas, or just as a snack.
Trader Joe's
Organic Brown Rice Cake Thins
These rice cakes may be thinner than most, but they still boast an enjoyably dense texture, perfect for layering on some peanut butter and banana for an easy, fulfilling snack.
Trader Joe's
Pulled Chicken Salsa Verde
This fully-cooked chicken is ideal for people seeking a convenient, time-saving meal. The salsa verde flavoring instantly qualifies them for delicious tacos, quesadillas, burritos, burrito bowls, nachos – the list goes on! Just pop it in the microwave for 4 minutes, and boom – time to eat!
Trader Joe's
Perfect Bar Peanut Butter Protein Bar
This protein bar is called the Perfect Bar because it's literally perfect. The sweetness is at just the right level, the texture is so satisfying, and the high protein content (17 grams) fills you up easily if you're seeking a substantial mid-day snack.
Trader Joe's
Classic Greek Salad
With this ready-made salad kit, you won't have to think too hard at all about what you're having for a healthy lunch. Feel free to grab 5 at a time, because you will be hooked. Add some chicken or salmon on top to bulk it up with extra protein!
Trader Joe's
Stir Fry Veggie Blend
Why pick up 5 or more individual ingredients for stir fry when you can just grab this $3 bag, cook it, and call it a day? We highly recommend cheffing this up with TJ's Soyaki sauce and your protein of choice.
Trader Joe's
High Protein Organic Tofu
One serving of this tofu contains 14 grams of protein, which is higher than what you can typically find elsewhere. Plus, it's certifiably organic, so it's always gonna be clean eating-friendly.
Trader Joe's
Organic Tricolor Quinoa
Quinoa makes an impressive grain base for bowls and salads. This one boasts a healthy mix of white, red, and black quinoa for some good variety!
Trader Joe's
Crunchy Curls
These 100% vegan bites are the ultimate movie snack and are way healthier than your average bag of theater popcorn. They're made with lentil flour and potato starch for a superb texture every time.
Trader Joe's
Organic Brown Rice & Quinoa Fusilli Pasta
This organic, gluten-free pasta delivers 4 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber per serving, making each meal nutritious as ever.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.