Nov 30, 2022
These Festive Snacks Are Perfect For Your Holiday Charcuterie
Food
From Christmas cookies to delicious chips and dips, we’re no strangers to the greatness of holiday grazing. Any combo of gourmet cheeses and meats also gets us going (paired with the right cocktail, of course). There’s nothing better than a good-looking platter for holiday parties and gatherings, so we’ve rounded up a ton of festive bites for you to load up yourcharcuterie board with for this year’s celebrations. Below, you’ll find a range of unique holiday-themed snacks that are sure to accommodate guests of all diets at the table!
Mercado Famous Party Pack ($140)
Magic Dates Flight ($40)
Snickerdoodle Oreos ($4)
Tostitos Tree Chips ($5)
Gingerbread Kit Kats ($4)
Finca Helechal Sampler ($15)
Sign up for our newsletter for more holiday entertainment tips and tricks!