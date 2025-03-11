Gigi Hadid Finally Shares How She Met Bradley Cooper — & All About Their "Very Romantic" Relationship

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are historically private when it comes to the ins-and-outs of their relationship, but Gigi just gave us a peak behind the curtain in a recent interview with Vogue. Gigi gave some rare details on their "very romantic" relationship, and she finally revealed how she actually met the Silver Linings Playbook actor. Here's everything we found out!

Gigi told Vogue that she and Bradley met during a birthday party for one of their mutual friend's children — sounds pretty normal, right? I mean, so far as normal gets when two major celebrities show up to the same party. But still, Gigi deems it normal.

“You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating, and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people?" she said. "And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know.”

Since meeting, Gigi said she and Bradley are "very romantic and happy" — something she definitely values in her relationship. “I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential, and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be," she explained. "I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word."

And at the end of the day, Gigi said that Bradley gives her "so much" encouragement and belief. She said, “For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself."

We love to see a mature, supportive, adult relationship like this thrive! Here's to seeing what's next for these two love birds!