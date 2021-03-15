Celebrate National Napping Day Today by Catching Some Zzz’s
March is filled with some pretty amazing holidays. You can rock your best green on St. Patrick's Day and extend your time with the sun with Daylight Savings, but our favorite holiday that isn't really a holiday this month has to be National Nap Day. We all know that we should be budgeting for more sleep, but with the inevitable daily grind, catching the zzz's your body needs get more difficult every day. We caught up with Restworks CEO Christopher Lindholst to give us three unique tips to get the most of your 2017 National Nap Day. Grab your sleep mask, ladies. It's time for us to catch some shuteye.
1.The Full Sleep Cycle Nap: “Ideal for the weekends, you can get in a full sleep cycle nap by taking a 90-minute nap in the early afternoon. This is a good way to reduce sleep debt without the negative Monday morning effects of sleeping in late on weekend mornings," said Lindholst. He also suggests setting an alarm to be sure you don't keep sleeping past the 90 minutes.
2. The Beauty Nap: It's called beauty sleep for a reason. Lindholst says, “If you are going to relax and close your eyes for 20 minutes, your skin might as well benefit too. Head to a spa for a facial treatment and let them know you're going to take a nap while you enjoy the service."
3. The Caffeine Nap: Wait, a nap with a side of coffee? Sign us up. “This is the ultimate boost," says Lindholst. “It takes about 20 minutes for caffeine to be absorbed into the body so if you want a real boost, drink some cold coffee or tea before you take your quick nap." Lindholst does note that you use this one cautiously, which TBH, makes a lot of sense.
Lindholst also suggests that you find yourself your own nap track, saying that if you listen to the same music each time you nap, it can help cue your brain to relaxation and make it easier to fall asleep. Plus, what better day to pick your go-to track for the entire year than on National Nap Day?
Photo by Tracey Hocking/Unsplash
Allow us to set the scene for you: It's a Sunday night, maybe you're sipping some vino and working on your grocery list, and you're feeling totally uninspired about what to cook for the week ahead. Lucky for you, that's where we come in, because we teamed up with our friends at Perdue to deliver trending recipes that'll bring flavor, freshness, and fun to your dinner table. Scroll on for today's mouth-watering menu recommendation: a firecracker chicken meal you can whip up in under 30 minutes!
Firecracker Chicken with Rice
We're bringing the tanginess with the perfect balance of sweet and spicy for this recipe! Break out the air fryer to keep clean up a breeze, and grab pre-cut PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ CHICKEN for this dish for added convenience and ease.
Serves Two
Ingredients:
- 1 pack of PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ DICED CHICKEN BREAST
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup buffalo hot sauce
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 scallions chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Rice for serving
Step One
Season PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ DICED CHICKEN BREAST with salt and pepper, then coat it with cornstarch.
Step Two
Dip the chicken into egg mixture and place into the air fryer at 370˚ for 8 minutes. Flip halfway through.
Step Three
Mix buffalo hot sauce and brown sugar to make your firecracker sauce. Once the chicken is done cooking, toss in the firecracker sauce and serve over rice.
Step Four
Garnish with chopped scallion for a fresh addition and dig in!
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.