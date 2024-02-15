12 Natural Sleep Aids and Products to Help You Get Better Sleep
Sleep time was at an all-time low before the COVID-19 madness. According to the CDC, about one in three adults weren't getting enough sleep pre-COVID. The worry and anxiety that came from a global pandemic shook up even the best sleeper's sleep, and continues to hit hard for a lot of us, even though things are seemingly back to normal.
The way the world works, the harsh seasons, your diet and daily movement can affect your sleep cycle and subsequently, your energy levels throughout the day. Your overall health, memory, decision-making, mood, and even your creativity can take a hit if you don't get enough sleep, but let's fix that.
If you dream about getting better sleep this winter season, below you'll discover some natural sleep aids that work without habit-forming medications, and products to cozy up your bedroom for better sleep. Good night, everyone!
The Nue Co. Defense Drops
These stress-reducing and calming vegan drops are made with valerian root, an herb proven to help improve sleep, passion flower, catnip (which strangely has a mild sedative effect), and chamomile. Add 6 to 12 drops to a glass of water before you hit the hay.
Sunday Scaries CBD Tincture Oil with Vitamins B12 and D3
Research shows that CBD can significantly reduce insomnia symptoms and also may help with stress, without changing healthy sleep-wake cycles. Sunday Scaries CBD is sourced from family-owned organic hemp farms in Colorado and they help take the edge off + keep your mind from racing before bedtime. Now you can get 20% off all of their CBD products using Brit20 at checkout!
Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies
These vegan sleep gummies are made with melatonin (the hormone that helps regulate your sleep cycle), lemon balm to support a calm, relaxed mood and magnesium to help support your nervous system!
This Works Deep Sleep Breathe In Roller
This essential oil blend is infused with lavender, camomile, and vetivert to help you ease into a restful sleep.
Moon Juice Dream Dust
This vegan and gluten-free herbal sleep supplement is made up of jujube seed (used to relieve anxiety and insomnia), polygala (a flowering plant that promotes memory, creativity and relaxation), Egyptian chamomile to soothe the nervous system, and organic Ashwagandha root and leaf extract. Add to matcha, tea, milk, water, smoothies or lemon water (hot or cold).
Hum Mighty Night Overnight Renewal Supplement
These vegan soft-gels not only help you score a great sleep but they help improve skin cell rejuvenation, texture and tone overnight with a mixture of ceramides, CoQ10, ferulic acid and valerian.
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
This natural sleep aid spray is infused with essential oils like lavender, vetivert and wild chamomile to help calm your nerves and soothe your mind and body while you drift off.
Dodow
This metronome light system acts like your own personal meditation teacher. Press it, and a blue light appears on your ceiling for you to synchronize your breathing: inhale when it expands, exhale when it retracts. It switches off after 8 to 20 mins (your choice) to lull you right to sleep.
DAVIDsTea Valerian Nights Tea
This bedtime tea blends chamomile, caramel, and creamy coconut to help you get to a mellow, relaxed mood, while also making it a super tasty sip.
Oura Ring
This titanium ring monitors how your body is doing through all stages of the day. It wraps around your finger, where the pulse is strongest, to capture your resting heart rate, body temperature, and more. You'll get three daily scores on sleep, activity, and readiness, alongside some advice for how to improve each catgory. Check in with Oura's Moment feature for a guided meditation or mindful breathing sesh. (It's one of Brit's faves!)
Luna Luxe Bamboo Weighted Blanket
Sleep under this 300-thread count weighted blanket for a night of of coziness.
Gravity Classic Cooling Weighted Blanket
Just in time for spring and summer, these gravity blankets are made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you sweat-free while distributing its weight evenly throughout your body (available in three sizes, depending on your weight). Your body relaxes, stress and anxiety levels drop and you fall asleep faster and longer, feeling relaxed and ready for whatever tomorrow brings (here's hoping some good news).
