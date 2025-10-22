'Materialists' Is Finally Streaming Soon

There are some casting decisions that feel like they're written in the stars. Margot Robbie as Barbie, Lola Tung as The Summer I Turned Pretty's Belly, and Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us definitely make the list. What I never expected, however, was for Pedro Pascal to be in talks to join two of my other fave actors in a rom-com! (The other two actors are Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans, in case you're wondering). If you're as excited for this new movie as I am but don't know much about it, don't worry — I've done all the research so that you don't have to.

Here's everything we know about director Celine Song's new movie Materialists!

Where can I watch the new movie Materialists? Materialists is coming to HBO Max on November 7, so you can rewatch Chris Evans' love declaration as many times as you want ;).

Here's Your First Official Look At Chris Evans & Dakota Johnson In 'Materialists' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Killer Films (@killer.films) Vanity Fair dropped a first look at a ton of new films, but the one I was most excited to see is, of course, Materialists. In the first look we can see Celine Song and Chris Evans standing outside a New York apartment while Dakota Johnson sits in a sundress and running shoes. I love that they're having a laugh on set, and that Dakota is totally zoned into whatever Chris is saying. Although, if he was standing in front of me, that's the look I'd have on my face too.

Who's in the Materialists cast? Materialists stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans. We're still waiting to hear about the supporting cast members! I'd also love to know whether Celine Song will pull a Greta Gerwig (who frequently recasts her beloved actors) and include Past Lives' Greta Lee in the cast. Dakota Johnson told us at the Tribeca premiere of Daddio how much she enjoyed working with Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans: "They're both big idiots and I love them."

When is Materialists coming out? Materialists premiered on June 13, 2025. The movie started filming in New York City during spring 2024 and wrapped that same summer.

What is Materialists about? Image via JC Olivera/Getty Images Materialists follows a professional NYC matchmaker (likely played by Dakota Johnson) who gets involved with a wealthy man, but realizes she can't shake her feelings for an actor-waiter from her past. Juicy! It's giving a little bit of It Ends With Us, it's giving a little bit of Playing With Matches. I'm totally here for it. According to Merriam Webster, a materialist is someone who has a "preoccupation with or stress upon material rather than intellectual or spiritual things." This feels like an indication we'll see these characters have to figure out what's important to them, and whether they prioritize material things or relationships.

Did A24 produce Past Lives? A24 Yes, A24 helped produce Celine Song's directorial debut Past Lives (which she also wrote). Past Lives follows childhood friends Nora and Hae Sung, reconnect two decades after Nora's family leaves South Korea. The week they spend together in New York will bring up questions they've both been holding onto — about love, life, and destiny. The film was met with rave reviews from both critics and the Brit + Co team, and remains one of the most beautiful contemporary films in recent years.

What else has Pedro Pascal been in? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images While The Last of Us catapulted Pedro Pascal even MORE into mainstream media, he's starred in a variety of shows and movies over the last 20 years. He was in a 1999 episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and played the recurring role of Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. Pedro Pascal joined the Star Wars universe with The Mandalorian in 2019, and was also in my personal favorite movie of 2022, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. In addition to Materialists, he starred in the MCU's Fantastic Four and Gladiator 2. I'd like to get his agent to schedule my entire life because those are some insanely impressive time management skills.

What has Chris Evans been in? Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images You probably recognize Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Marvel Studios' superhero flicks, but he's also done a number of other movies, too (including the 2005 Fantastic Four, which is funny considering Pedro Pascal is in the new installment). Chris Evans has some great range, and is in everything from the wacky Scott Pilgrim vs. the World to the action-packed Snowpiercer to the mysterious Knives Out with Ana de Armas. If you're a fan of romantic dramas and haven't seen Before We Go (which is also Chris' directorial debut), I totally recommend it. I've seen Chris in so many action movies that I loved how much space there is for the characters to get to know each other. Fingers crossed that we see the same in Materialists.

Where can I watch Dakota Johnson? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images You can see Dakota Johnson in 2024's Madame Web, but you can also catch her in The Social Network, the Fifty Shades of Gray series, and two beloved YouTube videos: Dakota Johnson’s Favorite Comedian Isn’t Ellen and Inside Dakota Johnson's Serene Hollywood Home. I also wholeheartedly recommend The Peanut Butter Falcon, which was written and directed by Outer Banks native Tyler Nilson alongside Michael Schwartz. The film follows a young man with Down syndrome who escapes an assisted living facility and becomes fast friends with a fisherman on the run as a social worker (played by Dakota) tries to track them.

What are your thoughts on Materialists? Let us know your favorite Chris Evans + Pedro Pascal + and Dakota Johnson movies in the comments and follow us on TikTok for more movie news!

