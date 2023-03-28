Here Are All Of The Upcoming Live Action Disney Remakes
A lot of our best memories involve our favorite movies. They inspire us and teach us empathy, and when you sprinkle a little Disney pixie dust on them, they become pure magic. Over the last few years, Disney released live action remakes of classic movies including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Cinderella (which is still one of the best Disney movies ever, TBH). Luckily for us, they're not slowing down these live action additions to their repertoire anytime soon. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming remakes!
Peter Pan & Wendy — On Disney+ April 28, 2023
Wendy Darling is afraid to leave her childhood home — and her childhood — behind. When she meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up, Wendy and her brothers embark on an exciting journey to Neverland. But a dangerous encounter with the evil Captain Hook changes the course of their lives forever.
Peter Pan & Wendy stars Ever Anderson as Wendy, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Jude Law as Captain Hook, and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell.
The Little Mermaid — In Theaters May 26, 2023
16-year-old Ariel is a mermaid who constantly daydreams about life on land, even though her father, King Triton, forbids it. When she rescues the handsome Prince Eric, Ariel makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human and join him on land. The exchange just costs Ariel one thing: her voice.
The Little Mermaid features an all-star cast with names like Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.
Snow White — In Theaters March 22, 2024
Snow White lives with her stepmother, the wicked queen, dreaming of love and life outside of the palace. When the queen orders Snow White's murder, she ends up being rescued and going into hiding, so the queen disguises herself as an old woman and tricks the girl into eating a poison apple and falling into a deep sleep.
Rachel Zegler will play the titular role, with Gal Gadot as the evil queen. D23 Expo attendees got a first look at a teaser from the film, but it looks like we'll have to wait a little while longer for an official glimpse.
We do know thanks to Variety that Erin Cressida Wilson and Barbie director Greta Gerwig are behind the script and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have added new songs to the soundtrack.
Mufasa: The Lion King — In Theaters July 5, 2024
This film is a prequel to the 2019 The Lion King, and will feature Rafiki, Timon, and Pumbaa telling Simba about his father's journey to becoming king. I'm sure we all had plenty of feelings about Mufasa's storyline from the OG movie (and remake), so it's probably safe to say this could be a tear-jerker, too.
Aaron Pierre will star as Mufasa and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will star as Taka.
Upcoming Disney Live Action Movies
- The Aristocats will be a mix of live-action and CGI. Questlove is set to direct.
- A remake of The Princess and the Frog is in conversation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The Hollywood Reporterreports that a live-action Lilo & Stitch is coming to Disney+ with Zach Galifianakis to star and Dean Fleischer Camp to direct.
- Variety reports that Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are producing a live-action Hercules. The film will be directed by Guy Ritchie, and will be heavily inspired by TikTok.
- We know that Robin Hood is coming to Disney+ with Carlos Lopez Estrada directing, Kari Granlund writing the script, and Justin Springer producing, thanks to The Hollywood Reporter.
