I can't stop thinking about this movie.
Keke Palmer’s New Crime Comedy Is the Vibrant, High-Stakes Heist Movie You Need to See
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Keep reading for the latest update on I Love Boosters, the release date, and the cast before it premieres on May 22, 2026.
What is I Love Boosters about?
This new crime comedy follows a group of shoplifters in a fashion-forward, technicolor world who choose a wealthy fashionista as their next target. Not only is the art design and the plot creative, but the performances are also already catching my attention. I Love Boosters is clearly giving the whole cast the opportunity to do something different than they've done in the past and I'm eating it up.
Who's starring in I Love Boosters with Keke Palmer?
The full I Love Boosters cast is actually incredible, and I can't wait to see all these stars onscreen together:
- Keke Palmer
- Naomi Ackie
- Taylour Paige
- Poppy Liu
- Eiza González
- LaKeith Stanfield
- Will Poulter
- Don Cheadle
- Demi Moore
- Jason Ritter
- Kara Young
- Kerris Dorsey
Where can I watch I Love Boosters?
I Love Boosters is coming to theaters on May 22, 2026. I will definitely be there! Maybe I'll even wear something colorful and creative to match the cast. The movie is originally premiering at the SXSW film festival on March 12, 2026.
Where was I Love Boosters filmed?
I Love Boosters was filmed in Atlanta during the fall of 2024.
Who directed the movie I Love Boosters?
The movie was written and directed by Boots Riley, who's previously worked on Sorry to Bother You and I'm a Virgo.
Stay tuned for more updates on I Love Boosters, and follow us on Facebook for news on all your other favorite movies.