I can't stop thinking about this movie.

Keke Palmer’s New Crime Comedy Is the Vibrant, High-Stakes Heist Movie You Need to See

keke palmer in i love boosters
Neon
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 02, 2026
I can already tell that I Love Boosters is going to be one of those movies I talk about for months after I see it. The film (starring Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, and Eiza González) is colorful, creative, and artsy in a way that sets it apart from other new movies coming out this spring. I saw the trailer for the first time a few days ago and I'm still thinking about it in a way I haven't been thinking about any other new movies. That's always a good sign in my book! Now all that being said, I Love Boosters is definitely one of the wackiest movies coming out this year, so I did all the research on it so you don't have to. Here's everything you need to know before the movie hits theaters.

Keep reading for the latest update on I Love Boosters, the release date, and the cast before it premieres on May 22, 2026.

What is I Love Boosters about?

This new crime comedy follows a group of shoplifters in a fashion-forward, technicolor world who choose a wealthy fashionista as their next target. Not only is the art design and the plot creative, but the performances are also already catching my attention. I Love Boosters is clearly giving the whole cast the opportunity to do something different than they've done in the past and I'm eating it up.

Who's starring in I Love Boosters with Keke Palmer?

i love boosters cast

Neon

The full I Love Boosters cast is actually incredible, and I can't wait to see all these stars onscreen together:

  • Keke Palmer
  • Naomi Ackie
  • Taylour Paige
  • Poppy Liu
  • Eiza González
  • LaKeith Stanfield
  • Will Poulter
  • Don Cheadle
  • Demi Moore
  • Jason Ritter
  • Kara Young
  • Kerris Dorsey

Where can I watch I Love Boosters?

keke palmer with a pink wig on

Neon

I Love Boosters is coming to theaters on May 22, 2026. I will definitely be there! Maybe I'll even wear something colorful and creative to match the cast. The movie is originally premiering at the SXSW film festival on March 12, 2026.

Where was I Love Boosters filmed?

i love boosters filming location

Neon

I Love Boosters was filmed in Atlanta during the fall of 2024.

Who directed the movie I Love Boosters?

keke palmer in i love boosters

Neon

The movie was written and directed by Boots Riley, who's previously worked on Sorry to Bother You and I'm a Virgo.

Stay tuned for more updates on I Love Boosters, and follow us on Facebook for news on all your other favorite movies.

