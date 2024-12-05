People's Princess Keke Palmer Is Finally Starring In A Hilarious New Movie (With Grammy Winner SZA!)
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Out of all of Gen Z's favorite celebrities, there are only a few who have been dubbed "The People's Princess" (a nod to the beloved Princess Diana) — and Keke Palmer is definitely the Queen Princess, if you will. Every interview she does has the potential to be meme'd for the rest of eternity, and her performance in next month's One Of Them Days is no exception. The hilarious new winter movie is THE best friend comedy we need in 2025. And the fact it's produced by Issa Rae?! That's just the cherry on top.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Keke Palmer and SZA's new movie One Of Them Days.
Is SZA gonna be in a movie?
One of Them Days Plot
Yes, SZA's new movie with Keke Palmer is called One Of Them Days! The buddy comedy follows two best friends, Dreux and Alyssa, who realize Alyssa's boyfriend has spent all of their rent money. All of it! Now they have to go on a wild adventure to avoid eviction — and hopefully exact a little revenge on Alyssa's BF (anything to make Keke say "Sorry to this man," right?!).
Where can I watch One of Them Days?
One of Them Days Release Date
One of Them Days is exclusively in theaters starting January 17, 2025. The perfect movie bestie date night to celebrate a long weekend!
Who are the actors in One of Them Days 2024?
One of Them Days Cast
In addition to Keke Palmer and SZA, the cast of One of Them Days includes Joshua David Neal, Euphoria's Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, and Kat Williams.
The movie's produced by Issa Rae and executive produced by Keke Palmer, while Lawrence Lamont directs and Syreeta Singleton wrote the script.
What is the rating for One of Them Days?
One of Them Days is rated R.
