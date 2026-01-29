There's a new royal romance on the way. 👑
Exclusive First Look: See the Sparks Fly in the New 'Royally Screwed' Trailer
There's a brand new royal romance coming to our screens, and Brit + Co has an exclusive look at the new Royally Screwed trailer! If you're into unexpected matches, opposites attract, or love crossing divides, then this is the perfect new movie for you. The film, inspired by Emma Chase's book, definitely reminds me of my favorite Netflix Christmas classic, A Christmas Prince, so that's automatically a point in its favor. We have everything you need to know about the new movie, including the release date and cast information, before it debuts on Passionflix.
Here's the latest update on Royally Screwed, including an exclusive look at the trailer!
Watch the brand new 'Royally Screwed' trailer before anyone else.
In the new trailer, we get a look at the actors bringing these characters to life — and most importantly, what the chemistry between Jenny Boyd and Max Rinehart looks like. I'm already rooting for these two to be together, TBH.
What is Royally Screwed about?
Passionflix
In Royally Screwed, the very handsome Prince Nicholas is totally used to everyone fawning over him (people literally call him "His Royal Hotness"). His grandmother is desperate for him to make a royal match, but when he meets Olivia, who is decidedly not impressed by his status, he can't help but notice her. But between the Queen, the paparazzi, and suspicious royals, Olivia and Nicholas have to figure out if they're star-crossed lovers or if they're destined to be together.
Where can I watch Royally Screwed?
Passionflix
Royally Screwed will be available to stream on Passionflix on February 12, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day!
Who's in the cast of Royally Screwed on Passionflix?
Passionflix
The cast of Royally Screwed includes:
- Jenny Boyd as Olivia
- Max Rinehart as Nicholas
- Shohreh Aghdashloo as the Queen
What are the other books by the author of Royally Screwed?
Passionflix
If you want to read Emma Chase's other Royally Screwed books, you can read them in this order:
- Royally Screwed
- Royally Marooned (free short story)
- Royally Matched
- Royally Endowed
- Royally Yours
- Royally Raised (free short story)
- Royally Remembered
Are you excited for the new Royally Screwed movie? Let us know what you're excited to see on Facebook!