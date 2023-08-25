This New Food Storage Line From IKEA Helps You Eliminate Food Waste
Americans waste up to 160 billion pounds of food each year – an astounding fact that inspired IKEA’s new TABBERAS food storage line. The pieces in the latest collection were crafted for streamlined kitchen performance, making it easy for you and your family to preserve, store, and serve food in the day-to-day. It happens to be a massive plus that each one is as stylish as can be! Now available to shop, the TABBERAS food storage line will fill your cooking space with flair and function, all while combating food waste.
TABBERAS Dish Towels ($6)
These funky dish towels add some lively personality to your kitchen space, so you feel motivated and spirited to take on the next project!
TABBERAS Sifter / Funnel Set ($10)
This kitchen toolset makes juicing easy, allowing you to sift and funnel your yield, all in one.
TABBERAS Mesh Bags ($9)
TABBERAS Baking Mold ($5)
This wavy baking mold allows some fun for your homemade desserts!
TABBERAS Bowls with Lids ($15)
Believe it or not, each of these bowls are freezer *and* microwave-friendly, making food storage and preparation oh-so easy, no matter the contents.
TABBERAS Dish Cloth Roll ($8)
This towel roll actually supplies you with 118 inches of dish cloth that's able to be cut down to any size and used in the kitchen before machine washing – so you can use each cut again and again! So neat.
TABBERAS Mixing Bowl with Lid ($8)
The lid on this colorful bowl can be used as a splash guard when you're whipping up cookie dough or pancake mix!
TABBERAS Food Slicing Tool ($3)
This unique tool keeps food items in place on your cutting board, for less slippery frustration.
TABBERAS Purple and Green Tablecloth ($20)
Your dinner party guests will obsess over this trendy tablecloth. It's super easy to wash and wipe when messes are inevitably made!
TABBERAS Bamboo Cutting Board ($8)
The bamboo material that makes up this cutting board is sturdy enough to withstand even the *toughest* cooking projects.
TABBERAS Multicolor Apron ($10)
Save yourself from spills and splashes with this eye-catching apron.
TABBERAS Silicone Spatula Set ($7)
The strawberry-red and violet purple colors on these spatulas are sure to bring some joy into your next pie, cake, or cookie batch.
TABBERAS Oven Mitt ($8)
This oven mitt is tons of fun for adults and kids alike – it features temperature-activated color-changing fabric, so the palette morphs whenever your meal is ready to come out.
TABBERAS Vegetable Slicer ($13)
This vegetable slicer has three different cutting patterns to customize any veggie-forward dish with the shapes you desire.
TABBERAS Baking Mat ($9)
Set everything in order for your next kitchen project with this highly-organized baking mat! Its bright yellow color makes it hard to miss once you've stowed it away.
TABBERAS Cork Coaster Set ($4)
Another color-changing item from the new IKEA food storage line, these hexagonal coasters transform whenever you serve up some hot beverages.
TABBERAS Vegetable Tablecloth ($20)
Celebrate the season's harvest with this adorable tablecloth that *also* makes clean-up a breeze.
Images via IKEA.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.