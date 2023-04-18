IKEA Reveals A Sneak Peak Of The New Nytillverkad Summer Collection
It's no secret that vintage furniture is extremely popular, from actually thrifted pieces to decade-inspired design. For its 80th anniversary, IKEA embraces a more mid-century, vintage look with the upcoming Nytillverkad collection, pulling inspiration from the past. This collection drops this summer, featuring home decor that offers a fresh spin on classic, Swedish IKEA designs. While we can't buy anything until July, IKEA gave us a taste of what we can expect — here's what we know.
“At IKEA, the past, the present, and the future are all connected," says Fredrika Inger, Managing Director at IKEA of Sweden. “In multiple launches over the next few years, we will release a series of carefully selected products from our design archive, updated to match the bold outlook of the next generation."
The Nytillverkad collection pays tribute to its classic furniture pieces from the past, promising to add a timeless touch to your home. With bold furniture, bedding, and accessories, this collection playfully reinvents the home without sacrificing function for style.
“This collection is loud, colorful, and fun. All the products have a story behind them,” says Karin Gustavsson, the Creative Leader of Nytillverkad collection, IKEA of Sweden.
LÖVBACKEN Table
Image via IKEA
The story begins with the iconic LÖVET design, first introduced in 1956. Now it goes by the name of LÖVBACKEN and will be available in blue, orange, blue, and light green with an ash veneer top.
KRYPKORNELL Pattern
Image via IKEA
The KRYPKORNELL pattern — by Swedish textile designer Sven Fristedt — was first introduced in 1980 as a cover for the KLIPPAN sofa and originally named the BLADHULT pattern. You'll find the vibrant print (typical of Scandinavian design, by the way) on bedding, kitchen accessories, pre-cut fabric, and cushion covers.
DOMSTEN Stool
Image via IKEA
You can also look forward to the DOMSTEN stool, featuring a smooth pine top and metal legs in orange, lilac, or light green. This groovy little stool is inspired by the JERRY stool, designed by Karin Mobring in 1973.
BONDSKÄRET Coat Stand
Image via IKEA
Similar to the stool, the BONDSKÄRET coat stand offers a bold new take on the OG SMED coat stand from 1978. Available soon in lilac and yellow, it was originally developed by designer Rutger Andersson in black.
KULTURSKOG Plant Stand
Image via IKEA
In 1957, the BALJA plant stand offered a funky, fuss-free touch to your home. Sixty years later, it's evolved into the KULTURSKOG, and will come in light green. While this stand is definitely eye-catching, your favorite flower pot, magazines, and knick knacks can still be the star of the show.
TUVKORNELL Candle Holders
Image via IKEA
As if the furniture wasn't enough, this collection also features TUVKORNELL, a set of three candleholders that come in lilac, green, and blue. Having evolved since 1980 its original CYLINDER pseudonym, this set promises to add a pop of color to your favorite table or mantlepiece.
Summer can't come soon enough, and what a wonderful way to welcome it than with this colorful collection!
Images courtesy of IKEA.
Stephanie Nieves is a writer, editor, teacher, and personal empowerment enthusiast from Spanish Harlem in NYC. She studied writing and rhetoric in college, then went on to teach ELA and writing to middle and elementary school students. Her work has been featured in Business Insider, Thought Catalog, FGRLS Club, Grown Magazine, and a number of literary magazines. When she's not writing, you can catch her watching reruns of RuPaul's Drag Race or ordering an overpriced dirty chai latte at Starbucks. You can connect with her on wordchefsteph.com.