25 Must-Have IKEA Furniture Items From To Add To Your Dorm Shopping List
Back to school time is here yet again, and like any renewed school year, it makes me think about 2018 me and how excited I was to *finally* move into a dorm. Though considerably grimy and painstakingly dim, I was able to make the less-than-new space my own and give things a little refresh! By employing my own passion for interior design, endlessly scrolling the Pinterest boards I had made for college, and studying just about every dorm room essential IKEA had to offer, my freshman year started off swimmingly.
The 25 picks below are pre-college Meredith-approved because of their functionality, style, *and* affordability – arguably the most important value of them all. I present to you: the greatest IKEA dorm shopping list to peek before the semester starts! Take advantage of IKEA’s Get Ready for College Event on July 22 + 23, with even more exclusive savings and offers taking place through July 21-25.
BAGGEBO Shelf Unit ($25)
Whether it's used for textbook storage or bar cart essentials (don't go too crazy), this simple shelf unit will save you on floor space if your dorm room or college apartment feels a tad... cramped. The clean design allows for easy pairing with the existing dorm furniture your university may offer!
MICKE Desk ($80)
This minimalist desk easily fits into tight corners if you're working with limited space. The pull-out drawer can fit plenty of notebooks, chargers, and other desk-side necessities! It offers the perfect home base for study seshes, FaceTime calls, or quickly scarfing down your dorm room dinner in-between classes.
NISSAFORS Utility Cart ($30)
Consider yourself blessed if you scored a dorm room with a kitchen! This swanky rolling cart will be the sturdy host of spice jars, cooking oils, snacks, small kitchen appliances, and really, whatever else you picture yourself (and the roomies!) using it for.
MÖJLIGHET Headset + Tablet Stand ($6)
You know your study game wouldn't be the same without your trusty iPad and headphones, so keep them close using this sleek stand. It'll hold your gear all nice and stable, so you can keep on learning – distraction-free. Bring it from your dorm to the library in a cinch!
SOMMARVICKER Twin Duvet Cover + Pillowcase ($25)
Dorm time is not the time to be boring – make it your own! If you're a certified color-lover like us, this reversible sheet set will excite you to no end. ✨
ÖVNING Utility Cart ($80)
This bookcase-turned-rolling cart has the capacity to carry everything you'd need for class. Take your dorm room storage a step further by inserting bins and boxes into the shelf spaces – you'll feel prepared and squared away before the semester even starts!
ÖVNING Desk Accessories Organizer ($15)
Every student from the cool art majors to the biochem baddies will love this pick. This organizer has tons of pockets at the ready to help you carry pens, sticky notes, highlighters, and the like from class to class! The handle on top makes transportation laughably easy, all while keeping your dorm room desk mess-free.
KLASSRUM Rug ($80)
Checkered patterns have taken over, and this rug is filled with *so* much checkered personality! The neutral-leaning color palette (with a pop of vibrance, of course) lets you match this pick with the rest of your IKEA dorm shopping list – it's too easy.
MÖJLIGHET Twin Duvet Cover + Pillowcase ($15)
For a milder, yet equally statement-worthy bedspread, this speckled set comes in handy. It carries *a lot* of different colors so you can accent your bed with solid-colored pillows and eye-catching blankets! If you're lucky enough to not be sleeping on a twin bed come school time, IKEA has a plethora of sizes to choose from.
PÄRKLA Storage Case ($2)
Don't let your clunky, chunky winter-wear clog up your closet. With these extremely affordable storage bags, you can pack up everything you're not wearing, and stow it away under your dorm room bed for safe keeping. Trust me, you'll want that big winter jacket handy, come October. 🥶
GLADHÖJDEN Sit / Stand Desk ($299)
Standing desks are surging in popularity RN, and I'm *so* jealous of anyone who gets to bask in all their glory during college. In just the pull of a lever, you can manually adjust the height of this desk – so when you're tired of sitting studying, you can study... standing up. Fancy!
TINGBY Side Table on Casters ($65)
It's a dinner table. It's a bar cart. It's a bookshelf. It's whatever you want it to be! This cart-on-wheels is straightforward in design and offers open, visible space for storage.
HÄSTVISKARE Mini Drawer Chest ($17)
No clutter in this dorm! This mini drawer has reachable slots for junk, notebooks and all that dreaded homework you have to do between parties and orientations. It's hardy enough, so you could potentially stack several drawers atop one another – or just opt for one to prop your laptop on.
RIGGA Clothes Rack ($25)
I really loved the look of an open closet when I was about to move into my dorm. This clothes rack gives you just that – plus, more than anything, you've got a 'fit conveniently locked and loaded whenever you're jetting out on the weekends! 🔥
FIXA 17-Piece Tool Kit ($13)
Because you never know when you'll need to play Bob The Builder in your dorm room. Can you fix it? I hope you can, because your parents won't be able to when you're away from home! 🤪
LOTE 3-Drawer Chest ($35)
This micro-sized drawer chest would make the *perfect* entryway dumping spot – that is, for keys, mail, and other miscellaneous items. If you find you don't like it in a certain spot, this piece is easily transportable, thanks to the top handles.
OLSERÖD Side Table ($40)
You'll find yourself not having the energy required to even get out of bed to do homework (while working, I still face the same dilemma), which is where this side table comes in. Pull it out or tuck it away with ease by your bed or sofa when it's work or play time.
STUK 7-Compartment Storage ($14)
Your dorm closet alone won't cut it. *Especially* if you've already hit all the back-to-school clothing sales. Trust me, you're going to need some extra storage hacks to accomodate all your lewks. This hanging compartment from IKEA is a game-changer for storing folded jeans, pants, and other garments that don't exactly work well on hangers.
PRUTA Food Container ($2 / 3-pack)
These cheap food storage containers are going to save you immensely during late-night library seshes, so you can pack your own midnight snack to munch on. You could *also* use them for leftovers, or sneaking out some food from the dining hall. Guilty! 🧐
BILD Poster Set ($6)
You can't forget the walls, of course! Dorms would be pretty boring (and not very home-y) without some cool wall decor. This poster set brings some zing to your bland white interior – just make sure you're using dorm-friendly Command strips to tack 'em up!
NÄVLINGE LED Clamp Spotlight ($16, was $20)
The very last thing you want to be in college is the annoying roommate. If you're a night owl, and your roomie's simply not, opt for a beside spotlight to illuminate your side of the room and keep them from grumpily waking up at 2AM. This one can clip onto most surfaces to accomodate your own night gremlin hours. 😵💫
BOLMEN Toilet Brush + Holder ($1, was $2)
Keep that dorm bathroom clean – I beg of you! This toilet brush is *so* cheap, there's really no excuse not to get one.
RÅNEN Basket ($3)
Communal showers are not the move IMO, but if you have to put up with them, you can at least make getting clean a pinch more enjoyable. This waterproof basket can carry all your soaps, shaving essentials, and other shower items from place to place without everything getting lost in a jumble! Don't forget to stock up on some shower slippers, either.
TISKEN Suction Cup Basket ($8, was $9)
Alternatively, if you're set with your own suite bathroom (like I was), these suction cup baskets are easy to apply to tile walls to hold your shower stuffs in place. I *still* use these in my bathroom to this day!
HÖLASS Bin with Lid ($4)
Opt for another IKEA dorm pick with longevity – I have this one in my bathroom, too – this lidded trash bin. It keeps your waste out of sight, no matter what it may be, and keeps scents inside to preserve the smell of your dorm!
