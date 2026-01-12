Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

"You probably haven't seen a woman's body..."

Olympic Champion Ilona Maher Shuts Down Body-Shaming Hater With Confident Rebuttal

ilona maher shuts down body-shamer
Instagram/@IlonaMaher
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryJan 12, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
If I know one thing about Olympic rugby champion Ilona Maher, it's that she's not afraid to show off what a real woman's body looks like — and call out harmful body-shaming while doing it. After someone left some harsh words in her Instagram comments, Maher decided to teach them a little lesson. And can I just say? She looked amazing doing it!

Scroll to see what Ilona Maher had to say to "Aaron," her latest body-shamer in the comments.

ilona maher calling out body-shamer in an instagram video

Instagram/@IlonaMaher

On January 10, 2026, Ilona Maher posted an Instagram video in response to a body-shaming comment someone left about one of her latest looks. According to Maher, "Aaron" left a comment on one of her recent red carpet posts and said, "She looks pregnant in that dress." Um, rude?!

Maher noted that she previously clapped back to the hateful message the comments, but "Aaron" deleted his original post. Luckily for us, she screenshot it (and respectfully removed his handle so as not to dox him) so we could see exactly what was said.

ilona maher calling out body-shamer in an instagram video

Instagram/@IlonaMaher

Maher took this moment to school "Aaron" — and any other body-shamers who dare to comment recklessly. "That's just a woman's body. You probably haven't seen a woman naked recently — if ever," she said. "And I hope you never get the privilege to again."

ilona maher calling out body-shamer in an instagram video

Instagram/@IlonaMaher

Maher continued by explaining "that's just how we are." She said that she "always has this" and that it's "just part of" her — even when she's sucking in. Oh, and she also highlighted that she's, you know, literally a healthy, professional athlete.

Maher left her followers with one final thought, begging, "Please, PLEASE stop commenting the dumbest stuff."

ilona maher posing in an instagram video

Instagram/@IlonaMaher

This comes after the Olympic champion posted a video on Instagram in November, posing in her fitness wear and flaunting her stomach. She wrote, “Posing with my completely normal and healthy stomach like those people with six packs do.” Maher went on, adding, “I’m not saying six-packs are bad, but I do firmly believe that we aren’t all meant to have them, and they are not a determinant of how fit or athletic you are.”

ilona maher posing in an instagram video

Instagram/@IlonaMaher

Maher added, “I am a two-time Olympian in an extremely fitness-based sport. Been a professional athlete for 7 years, and I have never had a six-pack. I used to compare myself to my teammates who did have them. Yet, I’d still be faster, stronger, and fitter than some of them.”

