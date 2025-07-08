Sydney Sweeney Goes Topless After Dealing With Bikini Body Shamers

Sydney Sweeney's Instagram selfies prove she isn't letting internet trolls bring her down. If you've been on the internet at all this week, you've probably heard about some totally invasive paparazzi leaking Sydney Sweeney's backyard bikini pics — and her incredible clap back to all the trolls body shaming her in the comments. After the actress showed off her resilience & her muscles in a training video from her new Christy Martin biopic (and celeb BFF's like Glen Powell weighed in), she took things to the next level by posting some spicier selfies from a rooftop in NYC.

Sydney Sweeney (almost) bares all in new Instagram selfies. Sydney Sweeney/Instagram "rain rain go away," Sydney Sweeney said in the Instagram post, which has nearly 4.3 million likes. The carousel of photos includes Syd standing on a rooftop in New York City (where it had been raining recently) wearing jeans and a brown-and-cream colored Miu Miu cardigan. The Housemaid actress also clutches a brown leather Miu Miu purse boasting plenty of charms. I have to call out one of my favorite comments on the post, which comes from Sydney's hairstylist Glen "Coco" Oropeza and says, “It’s 68 degrees, and there’s a 30% chance that it’s already raining,” referencing one of the most iconic lines from Mean Girls (which is what his Instagram username references too!) "hopefully your sunshine will push those clouds the f out 😍," another user commented, hyping up Sydney's positive response to all those internet trolls.

And her friends totally have her back. Sydney's post came four days after she responded to body shamers with an intense training video from her new Christy Martin biopic — and more than one past costar supported her in the comments. Isabela Merced, who starred with Sydney in Madame Web, said, "The thing is these people would never say it in person. Too scared. But if they ever did? best believe it’s hands 😘," while Syd's Anyone But You star Glen Powell commented, "You’re such a bad—ss. This movie is gonna be 🔥."

Is Sydney Sweeney in a relationship with Glen Powell? Sydney and Glen got super close on the Anyone But You set, and formed such a strong connection that they fooled the entire internet into thinking they were having an affair. But in real life, they're just BFF's! "I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film," Sydney told The New York Times. "Because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative." "Once [the movie] did become a success, a lot of the interviews were just questions about [the rumors], so I don’t know if we necessarily were planning on ever talking about the strategy behind any of it," Sydney added in her 2025 Vanity Fair Hollywood story. "We just had very specific questions and when you say no to a question, people think that you’re a b—ch, so."

How much older is Glen Powell than Sydney Sweeney? Sydney Sweeney was born on September 12, 1997, making her 27 years old. That's 9 years younger than 36-year-old Glen Powell, who was born on October 21, 1988.

Does Sydney Sweeney have an IG? Yes, Sydney Sweeney is on Instagram — and she has over 25 million followers!

