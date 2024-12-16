Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

things to never tell a pregnant woman
Pregnancy

15 Things You Should Never Say To A Woman With A Baby Bump

lady gaga
Music

OMG Lady Gaga Just Dropped A New Christmas Song (& Finally Brought Back Carpool Karaoke)

luigi mangione documentary
Entertainment

Yep, A Luigi Mangione Documentary Is Already On Its Way

burr baskets
Gifts

"Burr Baskets" Are The Easiest Last-Minute Gift This Holiday Season

selena gomez engagement ring
Celebrity News

Selena Gomez Had No Clue She Manifested Her Engagement Ring In 2015

5 dollar gifts
Gifts

16 Perfect $5 Gifts You Can (Luckily!) Shop At The Last Minute

yellowstone ending explained
Entertainment

Yep, 'Yellowstone' Just Killed THAT Character

weekly horoscope december 15-22
Horoscopes

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In—And Super Lucky For These 5 Signs

the holiday characters by zodiac sign
Zodiac Signs

Here's Which Character From 'The Holiday' You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

winter hair colors
Hair

7 Winter Hair Colors That’ll Have You Saying “OMG, I Need This”

Christmas Makeup
Makeup

7 Easy Christmas Makeup Looks That Will Have You “Camera-Ready” For Family Photos

shows like yellowstone
Entertainment

17 TV Shows For 'Yellowstone' Fans