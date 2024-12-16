Sydney Sweeney Claps Back At Body Shamers After Invasive Bikini Pics Leak
It seems like people will post anything online without fear of consequences — and Sydney Sweeney has clearly had enough of it. After really invasive images of her in a bikini at home leaked to the press, a ton of hateful comments swarmed about the state of Sydney's body. The Euphoriaactress took to Instagram, calling out the plethora of hate and body-shaming in her comments...all without actually saying (or writing) a thing. Instead of letting her haters win, she let their words — and her muscles, TBH — speak for themselves.
See how Sydney Sweeney responded to all the body shamers below!
On December 12, 2024, photos of Sydney Sweeney wearing a bikini (in her own backyard) leaked to the press and spread like wild fire. It's clear the photos are super zoomed in, insinuating that paparazzi were eyeing her backyard from afar to get the shot of Sydney in her private home.
As if that wasn't awful enough, trolls took to the comments section of each article to body shame. Some comments call her hateful names like a "butterface" and "slimphat," while others inquire whether or not she's pregnant. If you're thinking this is very reminiscent of the 2000s tabloid heyday, you'd be right. We all grew up with this kind of invasive paparazzi, and while there's been pushback to a degree, it's unfortunately been normalized over time.
Thankfully, Sydney Sweeney decided she's not here to let this behavior remain normal in her life. Instead of posting a lengthy caption, or responding to every single troll in the comments section, Sydney made one very powerful video that says it all. The post opens up with screenshots of the horrible comments people made about her over the last few days — including their usernames — as the video flips through hateful message after hateful message. The video then cuts to Sydney in the gym, clearly training for her upcoming movie where she plays renowned boxer, Christy Martin.
With this single post, Sydney proved her strength in more ways than one. She proved that she's in great physical shape, with the ability to do (and crush) intense workouts left and right. She proved that she won't let these insensitive words bring her down. And she proved that she won't let haters hide in plain sight anymore — if you're gonna say something about her, she's putting your username on blast for her 23 million followers to see.
Now, not only do those body-shaming weirdos look dumb for calling her fat — and whatever other ways they tried to bring her down — but they also have their names attached to their words. And I, for one, am more than here for it. Go Sydney!
(PS: Let's leave celebrity's backyards off-limits, okay paparazzi?!)
