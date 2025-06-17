Sabrina Carpenter Just Shut Down Haters With Six Words Amid Album Cover Controversy

Sabrina Carpenter isn't particularly know for being chaste or a saint — but that's not stopping the criticism of her recent Man's Best Friend album cover. Her TikTok announcement for the album has over 8 million views in less than a week, but the top comments aren't as flattering. And the criticisms don't stop there, with plenty of Instagram and X users expressing their distaste for the (unsurprisingly, IMO) promiscuous album cover.

But Sabrina Carpenter? Yeah, she doesn't care what you think — and she'll tell you exactly how she feels about it all. Let's dig into her latest reply to the hate.

Here's what Sabrina Carpenter had to say to her album cover haters...

x.com/esotericsoul777 On June 11, 2025, @esotericsoul777posted a quote tweet that included Sabrina Carpenter's Man of the Year album cover, saying, "Does she have a personality outside of sex?" The criticism got 75K likes and 3.7K retweets...but no retweet was bigger than Sabrina's herself. On June 16, 2025, the "Manchild" pop star responded to her newfound hater with a quote tweet that read, "girl yes and it is goooooood." Her cheeky clap back garnered 182K likes and 25K retweets — so I think it's safe to say the fans are still ultimately on Sab's side.

x.com/SabrinaAnnLynn One fan tweeted in support of Sabrina's response, writing: if @SabrinaAnnLynn has millions of fans then i am one of them. If Sabrina has ten fans i am one of them. If Sabrina has only one fan, that is me. If Sabrina has no fans, that means i am no longer on this earth. if the world is against Sabrina, then i am against the world. Yeah, I think it's safe to say the hate's been shut down. What do you think? Is the album cover degrading? Is it a satirical commentary? Is Sabrina becoming one-note? Let us know!

