8 Team USA Stars We're Excited To Cheer For During The 2024 Summer Olympics
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I may not be the most sports savvy person out there, but I honestly can't wait to cheer on Team USA's athletes during the 2024 Summer Olympics! The Simon Biles and Kelly Chengs of this world trained long and hard for the things they've accomplished, proving that time, dedication, and muscle memory can be some of the best resources an athlete can utilize — "twisties" be damned! From gymnastics to fencing, these athletes have gone above and beyond in their careers, showing off their skills in a seemingly effortless way. Here are the 8 amazing Team USA stars I'm so excited to watch!
Simon Biles, Gymnastics
Image via Elsa/Getty Images
Simone Biles is one of the most talented gymnasts our generation has seen. According to her own website, she's received 25 medals from the World Championship, and has four gold medals from Olympic competitions.
If that weren't enough, Simone won the Laureus World Sports Award three times for Sportswoman of the Year, alongside being on several other highly influential lists including the Forbes 30 Under 30 and USA Today 100 Women of the Century lists.
Just ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, she's gone on to score her ninth all-around title at U.S. gymnastics championship. Yahoo Sports reported she's the first person win all of the titles so we couldn't wait to see if she'd qualify to compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024!
We didn't have to wait long thought because she qualified to compete on U.S. Olympic gymnastics team during the trials yesterday (via USA Today). This will be her third team competing during the summer Olympics so we're thrilled that she's able to continue breaking barriers!
Kelly Cheng, Volleyball
Image via Harry How/Getty Images
Volleyball player Kelly Cheng is another one to watch during the 2024 Summer Olympics. The Association of Volleyball Professionals shares that she honed her skills at USC for three years and won four notable National Championships, three All-American awards, and two Player of the Year awards.
Once she began her professional career, Kelly and Sara Hughes formed a notable team that's still highly celebrated today. We look forward to seeing both of them bring their amazing dynamics to the olympics!
Coco Gauff, Tennis
Image via Clive Mason/Getty Images
When you're inspired by Serena Williams, anything is possible — especially if you're Coco Gauff. She's so amazing at what she does that, according to Time, she became the first teen to ever win the U.S. Open. Winning a Grand Slam is definitely no easy feat, but she worked — and continues to work — hard to accomplish her massive success.
Though it's too early to tell, we're predicting that she's going to secure several wins during the 2024 Summer Olympics. We'll be watching and rooting for her!
Stephen Curry, Men's Basketball
Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
All eyes have been on "Chef" Steph Curry since the beginning of his prestigious basketball career, and somehow he doesn't seem to be slowing down. He's one of the top MVP players who has the skills to back up the title, but he still makes time for his family. Talk about a dream man!
Specifically, the NBA reports Steph was one of the Golden State Warrior's early entry candidates in 2009 and has since become a nine-time All-Star player. What else can we say except we're sure he's going to break another record very soon! Wishing him — and the entire Team USA basketball team — the best!
Lee Kiefer, Fencing
Image via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
What can be said about Lee Kiefer that hasn't already been addressed? According to Team USA, she's fenced since she was five years old and became the youngest person to join the U.S. Senior World Foil Team in 2009. She also became the first woman from the U.S. to earn the top foil ranking spot in 2017.
Between 2012 and 2020, Lee scored big during several Olympics, even landing a gold medal as a result. It's safe to say we're confident she's also going to achieve great things during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Nelly Korda, Golf
Image via Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Nelly Korda is also someone who's been playing golf since her younger years and has achieved many groundbreaking accolades. This year, she had a successful tour during the Drive On LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association), the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, and the Ford Championship.
Prior to this, she completed the Pelican Women's Championship in 2022 and the Gainbridg LPGA, Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, KPMG Women's PGA Championshi, and the Pelican Women's Championship in 2021.
It's cliché, but Nelly gets down when she's on the field!
Ilona Maher, Rugby
Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ilona Maher may not have known she wanted to become a rugby player until attending Quinnipiac University, but it seems she was made for the sport. Her USA Rugby profile mentions how she successfully guided her team so well they earned three titles with the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association.
She made her debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and I'm sure we'll see her on the field alongside her team plenty during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Sha'Carri Richardson, Track & Field
Harry How/Getty Images
Sha'Carri Richardson zoomed into the spotlight and became this generation's very own Florence Griffith Joyner aka Flo-Jo. Known for her jaw-dropping speed, Sha'Carri also makes her mark by being creatively expressive from her hair to her nails.
Last year she broke the 100m record by sprinting from start to finish in 10.65 seconds at the World Athletics Championships (via Sports Illustrated) and went on to finish the 200m sprint in 21.92 seconds (via Team USA).
Due to her recent win, she's qualified to compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024! At the U.S. trials, she sprinted to the 100m finish line in 10.71 seconds (via AP News) and was met with thunderous applause.
We can't wait to see what she accomplishes!
Which US Athlete are you looking forward to seeing at the 2024 Summer Olympics? Let us know on Facebook!
Lead image via Elsa/Getty Images
This post has been updated.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.