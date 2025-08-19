Isabela Ferrer Accuses Justin Baldoni Of "Harassing" Her — & Apparently It's "Not New"

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us legal battle has involved another cast member. Isabela Ferrer praised Justin as a director and collaborator around the time of the movie's release, but the actress (who plays the younger version of Blake Lively's Lily Bloom) just accused Justin of harassment as the legal case has unfolded. Yeah, I definitely didn't see that coming.

Here's the latest update on Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal case, and how Isabela Ferrer is involved.

Isabela Ferrer accuses Justin Baldoni of "harassment" following his subpoena. Justin Baldoni's team subpoenaed Isabela Ferrer, but followed up with a motion claiming they weren't able to reach her (via People). The claim says she was unresponsive following the subpoena, but her team finally responded to the statement; They claim Justin's team "engaged in bad faith tactics" and that he subpoenaed her “for improper purposes and with the aim of harassing” the actress. People also reports that Isabela has requested the court to turn down Justin Baldoni's motion instead of involving her further. Isabela was already subpoenaed by Blake Lively, and her team claims Justin "made no effort to tailor the subpoena towards the production of new or different materials, demonstrating that the real aim of the Baldoni Subpoena, as well as the pending Motion, is to harass Ms. Ferrer.” "This sort of conduct from Baldoni is not new," the statement continues.

The court also recently dismissed Justin's lawsuit against Blake Lively. The court recently dismissed Justin's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times after the newspaper published a story in December 2024 claiming Justin and his team orchestrated a smear campaign to tarnish the Gossip Girl actress' reputation. "The alleged facts indicate that the Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened," the dismissal motion says (via ABC). "The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively's version of events." "As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it," Blake Lively's lawyers said in their own statement. "We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys' fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, Sarowitz, Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation."

Blake is trying to obtain "receipts" to help her case. However, Blake Lively is also making moves. The actress subpoenaed crisis publicist Jed Wallace, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Cloudflare Inc., and AOL. “Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year,” her team said in a statement. “We will now receive all of the ‘receipts’ that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. [Bryan] Freedman’s website, and like Ms. Lively, those ‘receipts’ will have their day in court.”

Stay tuned for updates in the It Ends With Us legal battle as this is a developing case, and follow along on Facebook for the latest news.