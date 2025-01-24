A Definitive Timeline Of Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Feud

It Ends With Us fans probably all remember where they were when news broke that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's rumored feud from the movie set had evolved into a full-on legal battle. While the movie released in August 2024, news continues to release in 2025 about their ongoing lawsuits.

Here's the full timeline of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us.

A Definitive Timeline of The Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni Feud Cindy Ord/Getty Images August 6, 2024 — The It Ends With Us New York premiere Fans first noticed something was off between the It Ends With Us cast (specifically Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni) when they realized Blake Lively, Brandon Skelnar, Jenny Slate, and Colleen Hoover don't follow Justin on Instagram. And when Justin didn't take any photos with the cast and his onscreen sister Jenny dodged a question about him? It only added fuel to the fire. In a 2025 lawsuit (more on that later), Justin claimed that Blake “initially refused to permit his attendance.” “The Wayfarer team and their families, including Baldoni and [producer Jamey] Heath, were segregated from the main cast, barred from the exclusive after-party, and forced to organize their own event at additional cost,” the lawsuit says. “Baldoni’s participation on the red carpet was cut short, and his family and friends were confined to a makeshift holding area in the basement before being escorted into a separate theater after Lively’s departure.”

Sony Pictures August 8, 2024 — Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's film publicity starts to clash The divide between Blake and Justin only appeared deeper when Blake started promoting the movie like a lighthearted rom-com, telling viewers to "grab your friends and wear your florals," while fans thought Justin took the movie's message of domestic violence awareness more seriously. "This is a night for all the women who we made this movie for," he told ET during the premiere. "If a Lily Bloom in real life can sit in this theater and maybe make a different choice for herself than was made for her, maybe she sees herself on that screen and chooses something different for herself, that's why I made the movie." The Hollywood Reporteralso revealed there might have been two different cuts of the movie, citing creative differences between Justin and Blake, while sources told Page Six Sony Pictures went with the "more feminine cut."

Sony Pictures Releasing August 9, 2024 — Sources say Justin Baldoni was "borderline abusive" during filming After THR suggested there were creative differences, source straight-up told The Daily Mail that Justin was "chauvinistic" and "borderline abusive" while the cast was filming. Meanwhile, an It Ends With Us on-set source told Page Six that "the tension was so obvious.” “Once [Blake] was done with the scene she was really impatient, said, ‘Am I done? Can I go?,’ and as soon as they said ‘yes,’ there was like a Blake-size hole in the wall...She was so outta there."

Blake Lively/Instagram August 13, 2024 — Blake Lively shares domestic violence resources to Instagram Blake Lively ended up sharing resources on August 13, offering ways her followers could get "immediate help." "1 in 4 women aged 18 and older in the US alone have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime," she says in the Instagram story. "Intimate partner violence affects all genders, including more than 12 million people every year in the United States. Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence.

Sony Pictures Releasing August 14, 2024 — TMZ reports that Blake Lively felt "fat-shamed" By the middle of August, rumors were circulating that Justin Baldoni made Blake Lively feel uncomfortable in her postpartum body (she gave birth to baby Olin in February 2023; the movie started filming in May 2023), and that he asked an on-set trainer for her weight before he had to pick her up for a scene (although, Justin reportedly has back problems and didn't want to injure himself). Blake also reportedly felt like the actor & director lingered too long during a kissing scene. Justin Baldoni later claimedRyan Reynolds responded so "aggressively" that Justin "felt compelled to offer repeated apologies.”

Sony Pictures Releasing August 20, 2024 — Brandon Sklenar breaks his silence on the It Ends With Us drama Brandon Sklenar posted a statement to Instagram at the end of August, saying "Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves." "What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film," he continues. "There isn't a single person involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this...All I ask is that before you spread hate on the internet, ask yourself who it is helping."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images September 10, 2024 — Blake Lively was "Surprised" at the It Ends With Us drama After the internet seemingly turned on her overnight ahead of the movie's release, a source told Peoplethat Blake Lively was "pretty surprised at the backlash and drama," which "felt out of control to her." "She initially felt very vulnerable and upset," the source continued. "During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light. She's just not used to this kind of drama."

Sony Pictures Releasing December 4, 2024 — Justin Baldoni reveals he had a "near breakdown" after filming with Blake Lively In an interview with the How to Fail podcast, Justin revealed just how difficult it was to decompress after playing a character like Ryle. "That was very hard and honestly, that took a few months," he says. "I had dreams as him for a while, and it lived in my body, but I think for the most part, he's out." "I've done a lot of somatic therapy so there were times when I was actually just shaking," he continues. "There's a moment in the movie where Ryle finds Lily's phone and he finds a phone number and he's very jealous and he's heartbroken and he's angry and he doesn't harm her but you can see in his eyes how dangerous he is. After that scene, I had a near breakdown."

Sony Pictures Releasing December 21, 2024 — Blake Lively alleges Justin Baldoni orchestrated a smear campaign in the New York Times Blake Lively sent the internet into a tailspin when she published messages between Justin Baldoni, publicists, and legal team members in the New York Times, reporting they were behind a smear campaign against her. Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman told People the claims are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt," to which Blake's legal team held firm that "this is not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences’ or a ‘he said/she said’ situation." “Wayfarer [Studios] and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a film set," the statement continues. “Sexual harassment and retaliation are illegal in every workplace and in every industry. A classic tactic to distract from allegations of this type of misconduct is to ‘blame the victim’ by suggesting that they invited the conduct, brought it on themselves, misunderstood the intentions, or even lied. Another classic tactic is to reverse the victim and offender, and suggest that the offender is actually the victim. These concepts normalize and trivialize allegations of serious misconduct." An insider told People that Blake "still believes she's doing the right thing. She's ready to tackle whatever comes her way."

Sony Pictures Releasing December 21, 2024 — Justin Baldoni is dropped by his agency After Blake's accusations were published, Justin was then dropped by his agency, WME. Shortly after, Liz Plank, a cohost on Justin's podcast Man Enough, left the show.

Cindy Ord & Lia Toby/Getty Images December 23, 2024 — Brandon Sklenar shows support for Blake Lively After Blake Lively's NYT piece went live, Brandon shared a screenshot to his Instagram story, writing "For the love of god read this" as the article link text.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures December 23, 2024 — Blake Lively's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars speak out Blake's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn, also showed support for the actress and posted a joint statement. "As Blake's friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," the statement reads. "Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice." "Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding," they continue. "We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can still face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe work environment. We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others."

Sony Pictures Releasing December 24, 2024 — Justin Baldoni's former publicist sues him Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Stephanie Jones, Justin's former publicist, sued him, claiming that Justin, Jennifer Abel, and Melissa Nathan really did orchestrate a smear campaign without her knowing about it. "Defendants Abel and Nathan secretly conspired for months to publicly and privately attack Jones and Jonesworks, to breach multiple contracts and induce contractual breaches, and to steal clients and business prospects," Stephanie's complaint read. "Behind Jones' back, they secretly coordinated with Baldoni and Wayfarer to implement an aggressive media smear campaign against Baldoni's film costar, and then used the crisis as an opportunity to drive a wedge between Jones and Baldoni, and to publicly pin blame for this smear campaign on Jones — when Jones had no knowledge or involvement in it."

Sony Pictures Releasing January 7, 2025 — Justin Baldoni's lawyer responds to the NYT piece After the new year, Bryan Freedman, Justin Baldoni's lawyer, told People, "It is painfully ironic that Blake Lively is accusing Justin Baldoni of weaponizing the media when her own team orchestrated this vicious attack by sending The New York Times grossly edited documents prior to even filing the complaint." "We are releasing all of the evidence which will show a pattern of bullying and threats to take over the movie," he continues. "None of this will come as a surprise because consistent with her past behavior Blake Lively used other people to communicate those threats and bully her way to get whatever she wanted. We have all the receipts and more."

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV January 16, 2025 — Justin Baldoni brings Taylor Swift into the conversation Justin responded to the New York Times allegations with his own 179-page, $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist. And the lawsuit mentions Blake's BFF, Taylor Swift. Justin claims he was invited to a meeting in Ryan and Blake's apartment with the couple and Taylor after he didn't enthusiastically accept Blake's rewrite of a scene. He says Blake described Taylor and Ryan in a subsequent text as "embarrassingly effusive" and her "most trusted partners." She allegedly wrote, "I think they wanted you and me to see how they felt about [the rewrites] because they've been by my side for far too many experiences where I've been overlooked." Then, according to Justin, Blake texted, "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you."

Courtesy of Bryan Freedman January 21, 2025 — Justin Baldoni releases a behind-the-scenes It Ends With Us video Near the end of January, Justin's legal team released a behind-the-scenes video to "refute" Blake's claim. "The scene in question was designed to show the two characters falling in love and longing to be close to one another. Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism." However, Blake's team disagrees, telling Page Six that "the video itself is damning” and that “the released footage corroborates” her original lawsuit. “The video shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character,” the statement continues. “Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance, and no intimacy coordinator present. Mr. Baldoni was not only Ms. Lively’s co-star, but the director, the head of studio and Ms. Lively’s boss.”

Sony Pictures Releasing January 21, 2025 — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seek a gag order for Justin Baldoni's lawyer After Justin's video was released, Blake Lively's legal team sought a gag order against Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman. Justin's legal team told People that “Justin Baldoni and team has nothing to hide" and that they "have the right to defend themselves with the truth." “This is what we will be continuing to show with the upcoming website containing all correspondence as well as relevant videos that quash her claims.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images/Sony Pictures Releasing January 23, 2025 — Colleen Hoover deactivates her Instagram account Amid the ongoing legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us, the book's author Colleen Hoover deactivated her Instagram account. "Colleen Hoover deactivated her IG after [Justin's video] came out now idk what the hell that’s supposed to mean," one X user tweeted.

