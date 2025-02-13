Whoa, Blake Lively Just Made A Surprise Move To Subpoena Justin Baldoni's Phone Records

After making a move to dismiss Justin Baldoni's lawsuit, and then receiving a second lawsuit from crisis publicist Jed Wallace, It Ends With Us star Blake Lively continues to make moves. In February, the actress filed subpoenas to Wallace, alongside companies like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Cloudflare Inc., and AOL. Which, honestly, isn't too much of a surprise after Justin Baldoni published 2 years' worth of text messages and emails to bolster his complaint.

Blake Lively's attorneys are bringing "receipts" to court.

In a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, Blake Lively's attorneys explain the reason behind their latest legal move.

“Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year,” Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson say. “We will now receive all of the ‘receipts’ that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. [Bryan] Freedman’s website, and like Ms. Lively, those ‘receipts’ will have their day in court.”

On Justin's website, TheLawsuitInfo.com, he alleges "a pattern of demands by Lively and acquiescence by Baldoni" and "concerns about Lively's undue influence over the film" as he claims creative control over the editing and marketing was taken away from him.

One such example came last June, when Justin was allegedly uninvited from Book Bonanza...and Blake Lively snuck and unfinished cut of the movie to 2,000 fans. Justin's site claims "Blake Lively told Sony that she will showing audiences at Book Bonanza her cut of the Film, regardless of Sony or Wayfarer’s approval."

And you can watch the actress admit that the “studio begged me not to show” the cut but they “didn’t have the option [to say no], I literally brought the movie with me on the airplane."