Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle continues to unfold ahead of their trial in March 2026. After Blake Lively's viral speech at the TIME100 Gala, Justin's Wayfarer Foundation, the philanthropic arm of his Wayfarer Studios, announced it would be shutting down. Here's everything we know.

On May 3, Justin Baldoni's studio partner Steve Sarowitz made the announcement that Wayfarer Foundation would be shutting down on the official Instagram page.

"Over the past four years, Wayfarer Foundation has supported dozens of grantee partners in fulfilling their missions," the post says. "I am so incredibly proud of the impact this organization has made and deeply grateful for our staff, board, donors and partners."

"Upon unanimous decision of the board of directors, today we will begin the process of sunsetting the Foundation," he continues. "We will honor all of our current grant commitments as we carefully wind down operations over the next several weeks. Although the Wayfarer Foundation is closing, my personal commitment to giving remains strong, and I’m dedicated to making an impact on society through the ongoing mission and work."

The reason for shutting the foundation down remains undisclosed, but Steve ends the statement saying, "We understand that this news may come as a surprise, and we will be actively working over the next several weeks to ensure all matters are concluded with care and attention."