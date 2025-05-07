Here's the official statement.
Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Foundation Is Shutting Down Amid Blake Lively Legal Battle
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle continues to unfold ahead of their trial in March 2026. After Blake Lively's viral speech at the TIME100 Gala, Justin's Wayfarer Foundation, the philanthropic arm of his Wayfarer Studios, announced it would be shutting down. Here's everything we know.
Keep reading for the latest news on the Wayfarer Foundation amid Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle.
On May 3, Justin Baldoni's studio partner Steve Sarowitz made the announcement that Wayfarer Foundation would be shutting down on the official Instagram page.
"Over the past four years, Wayfarer Foundation has supported dozens of grantee partners in fulfilling their missions," the post says. "I am so incredibly proud of the impact this organization has made and deeply grateful for our staff, board, donors and partners."
"Upon unanimous decision of the board of directors, today we will begin the process of sunsetting the Foundation," he continues. "We will honor all of our current grant commitments as we carefully wind down operations over the next several weeks. Although the Wayfarer Foundation is closing, my personal commitment to giving remains strong, and I’m dedicated to making an impact on society through the ongoing mission and work."
The reason for shutting the foundation down remains undisclosed, but Steve ends the statement saying, "We understand that this news may come as a surprise, and we will be actively working over the next several weeks to ensure all matters are concluded with care and attention."
The foundation was created as part of Wayfarer Studios in 2021, and the official website says that in addition to funding and supporting "spiritually rooted and justice-oriented nonprofits," the goal of the foundation is to "create a more hopeful, joyful, and just world."
Wayfarer Foundation's site also explains that Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios (which the actor founded in 2019) creates films "rooted in authenticity, sincerity, and passion" in an effort to highlight "inspiration, unity, and the power of human connection."
Films that have been made under Wayfarer Studios include Clouds, Five Feet Apart, and, of course, It Ends With Us. While It Ends With Us has been shrouded by drama, controversy, and Blake and Justin's legal battle, it's actually not the first of Justin's movies that have encountered trouble.
Travis Flores hired Justin's current lawyer Bryan Freedman in 2021, alleging that Justin Baldoni had taken his script Three Feet Distance (which was influenced by his own experience living with Cystic Fibrosis) and turned it into Five Feet Apart. The cast has since been dismissed.
