Let's Talk About Boobs
Alright y'all, here's some TMI about me to kickstart your day: my boobs were a size 34B AT AGE NINE. What!? Yes, I matured very early. Now here's the hilarious part: they are STILL a size 34B.
For years, I wanted desperately for them to grow into a C. To me, that seemed like the perfect size. But once I had kids and my boobs DID grow to a size C/D while breastfeeding, I was extremely annoyed with the "bounce" factor. I learned that my size B chest was actually perfect for me and I loved them just the way they were.
In light of last week's ode to confidence, and this weekend's celebration of International Women's Day, we thought: why not have a REAL discussion about boobs? The good, the bad, and everything in between. (Literally and figuratively.) So that's what this week's Brit + Co theme is all about. I'm even planning to do a Give it a Week challenge tied to boobs, so def check out my Instagram to join in or follow along.
I have a lot to get off my chest this week, so scroll on for more fun boob facts and stories. The breast is yet to come.