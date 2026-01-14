Is Jacob Elordi Dating Cailee Spaeny? The Truth Behind That Viral ‘Karaoke’ Lock Screen Revealed

If you feel like you're in love with Jacob Elordi, I totally understand the feeling. The Frankenstein & Wuthering Heights actor is handsome, kind, and flirty, and there’s something old Hollywood-esque about the Aussie star, even though he’s a Gen Z actor. One thing I really appreciate is that he’s always been private about his personal life. I love when actors want to be known strictly for their riveting performances and on-screen transformations, rather than their real-life dramas and relationship woes.

I’m always impressed by his ability to play such a wide variety of characters, whether it be a monster with a heart of gold in Frankenstein, or a metaphorical monster without a heart at all, on Euphoria. Additionally, he blew audiences away with his performance as the king of rock n’ roll in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, and stole every scene in Saltburn. (Honestly, when does this man have time to sleep?)

As mentioned, the 28-year-old is known for keeping his private romantic life relatively private from the general public. Still, given that he’s one of the hottest celebs in the industry right now, it’s hard for fans not to be curious about who he’s linked with. We did all the research on his dating history, which you can read below.

Here are all the people Jacob Elordi has dated, including the current rumors swirling around regarding his relationship with former co-star, Cailee Spaeny.

Joey King (2017-2018) Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix Jacob Elordi and the talented actress Joey King met while filming the Netflix franchise, The Kissing Booth. They shared an off-screen relationship that lasted for a few years before deciding to call it quits. Despite the difficulty of the breakup, King had nothing but kind words for her ex. "I think it's a good thing we dated in the first place. I learned the most I've ever learned in my life from him," she told Howard Stern. “I think that it's awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It's really tough."

Zendaya (2019-2020) Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images While Elordi and Zendaya never officially confirmed their relationship, they were rumored to have dated around 2019 and 2020 (US Weekly also confirmed they were dating). The Euphoria stars were seen vacationing together and cuddling up on multiple occasions, but whatever they had together seemed to die out after spring 2020.

Kaia Gerber (2020-2021) Amy Sussman/Getty Images Later, Jacob Elordi dated supermodel Kaia Gerber from 2020 to 2021. The pair shared a loving romance, and even went as Elvis and Priscilla for Halloween in a since-deleted Instagram hard launch. While they didn’t last, they remain on good terms. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” Kaia Gerber told Vogue at the time. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Olivia Jade Giannulli Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Women's Cancer Research Fund Elordi started dating Full House star Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, not long after his split from Kaia Gerber. The two were rumored to have split a few times, but officially called it quits in August 2025.

Cailee Spaeny — Are They Dating in 2026? Kevin Winter/Getty Images Many fans are under the impression that Jacob Elordi is secretly dating his former Priscilla costar, Cailee Spaeny. Despite a handful of years having passed since they filmed the biopic of Priscilla Presley’s life, the two have remained incredibly close. When Elordi revealed he has a photo of himself and Spaeny as his phone background, fans saw it as confirmation. However, in a December 9, 2025 interview on the Today Show, Spaeny swore the two are just “dear friends,” and the photo was from a fun night at Karaoke. What do you think? Do you believe Spaeny or do you think there’s more going on beneath the surface?

