Here's How To Order Jacob Elordi's Fave Drink, Red Eye Coffee
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Jacob Elordi spilled the tea – or rather, coffee – on his go-to morning drink and it’s wild. Knowing practically nothing about the Priscilla star’s food or drink preferences, we honestly took Mr. Elordi for an iced vanilla latte kind of guy, but his favorite caffeinated beverage is actually something called a Red Eye.
About Red Eye Coffee
Image via Starbucks
Red Eye coffee is sadistic. Essentially, it’s a brewed coffee with an added shot on top. Some people also call the sipper a Shot in the Dark, especially when they’re using a dark roast brew to make it. Regardless of what you call it, this unbelievably bitter coffee order is sure to leave you shaking, twitching, and also potentially tweaking.
But Jacob doesn’t settle for the typical brewed coffee + espresso combo you can get at most cafés. He takes his Red Eye coffee as “an Americano with two shots of espresso in the Americano,” an alarming fact he recently shared on Fallon Tonight with Jimmy Fallon. That means that this man is ingesting at least 3 espresso shots on the reg! Is he okay? More importantly, is his heart okay?
Jimmy wondered the same thing, asking him, “how are you not shaking right now?”
“It's the real deal,” he said nonchalantly.
Aaaand we’re shook.
How To Order Red Eye Coffee
If you’re crazy enough to want to try out the Euphoria hottie’s favorite drink, here’s a few different ways you could order it. Chain coffee places like Starbucks will definitely be able fix you up with your espresso shots.
- If you want to sip on the classic, order a Red Eye with your desired amount of shots. We recommend starting with just one shot, otherwise you might be bouncing off the walls. Unless your day calls for that – then bring *all* the energy.
- If you’re keen on trying Jacob’s fave, order an Americano with 2 extra shots. Fair warning: the baristas may look at you like you’re crazy. They should also be able to make it for you iced or hot, so order it however you’d prefer.
Lead photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images.
