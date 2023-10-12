Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla" Offers A New Look At Priscilla's Life — Not Just Her Relationship
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
America's never-ending fascination with the Presley family (including Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough!) gets a new, feminist look this fall thanks to Sofia Coppola's Priscilla. Sofia is known for movies like Marie Antoinette, The Bling Ring, and The Virgin Suicides — all of which balance cunning with feminine opulence in the coolest way — and this new fall movie (which first premiered at the Venice Film Festival) is a new look at one of America's most iconic women. The film is all about her life and her identity, not just her relationship. Here's everything you need to know about Priscilla!
What is Priscilla about?
Priscilla Beaulieu (Cailee Spaeny) is just a teenager when she meets Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi) at a party, but the rock 'n' roll star quickly becomes her best friend and her true love. Sofia Coppola's film explores the relationship you think you know through a lens that will surprise you.
How can I watch the new Priscilla movie?
Priscilla will arrive in theaters on November 3, 2023. Check out the rest of our Fall Movies to see what else is coming to a theater near you!
Who plays Priscilla?
Priscilla Presley is played by Cailee Spaeny, while Euphoria star Jacob Elordi plays Elvis Presley. They're joined by Dagmara Domińczyk as Ann Beaulieu, Raine Monroe Boland and Emily Mitchell as Lisa Marie Presley (at the age of three and five), Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll as Alan "Hog Ears," Luke Humphrey as Terry West, and Dan Beirne as Joe Esposito.
Why is Priscilla rated R?
Priscilla has an R rating from the MPAA (Motion Picture Association) for drug usage and language.
How old was Elvis when he married Priscilla?
Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu got married on May 1, 1967 in Las Vegas when Elvis was 32 and Priscilla was 21. The couple learned they were expecting shortly after their wedding, and Priscilla ended up giving birth to Lisa Marie Presley when she was 22 years old in February of 1968.
What are people saying about Priscilla?
The anticipation for Priscilla is at an all-time high, especially after the trailer dropped. Our team is definitely excited to see this new iteration of Elvis and Priscilla's story, and it looks like the internet is too!
"Priscilla is classic sofia coppola fare; deftly explores the interiority of american royalty without compromising story for salaciousness," one X user posted after seeing the film at the New York Film Festival. "a somber tale of love, power, and possession that left a pit in my stomach."
But in addition to the story itself, the actors themselves are also getting rave reviews — with a little bit of bite. "Austin Butler really wasted 3+ years of his life cosplaying Elvis just for a year later Jacob Elordi come and do a better accent and better performance in general than he did," an X user said.
Priscilla promises to be one of this year's best fall movies, if not one of the best movies of the year! Definitely check Brit + Co for any Oscar nomination buzz. 👀
All images via A24
