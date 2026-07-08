I'm in love.
Dakota Fanning's New Romance Movie is For 'The Notebook' Obsessed
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Dakota Fanning is back with another new project (in addition to her new Apple thriller) called The Sun Never Sets. The new romance movie explores age gaps, second chances, and examines the one question we all have to face one day: how do I know which life is right for me? I'm already on the edge of my seat (and not just because the movie has a love triangle...gosh I love that trope).
Here's everything you need to know about Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson's new movie The Sun Never Sets.
Dakota Fanning's 'The Sun Never Sets' is for 'The Notebook' fans.
Wendy (Dakota Fanning) wouldn't change anything about her relationship with her divorced, single-dad boyfriend Jack (Jake Johnson). That's why she so thrown when he breaks up with her so that she can make sure she's okay not getting married or having kids.
Naturally, Wendy totally spirals, and receives help from her best friend (Debby Ryan). And when she runs into her ex Chuck (Cory Michael Smith), she starts to question whether she wants to start a family after all. Neither Jack nor Chuck are happy with each other's presence in Wendy's life, leaving her to decide what she truly wants for herself.
The fact that both men are so different from one another, and the current relationship vs. ex of it all, reminds me a lot of Allie's decision in The Notebook (or Belly's journey in The Summer I Turned Pretty for that matter). I cannot wait to see how this unfolds!
And the cast is totally stacked with 'New Girl' and 'Gotham' favorites.
IFC
Alongside Dakota Fanning, The Sun Never Sets cast is full of some of your favorite celebrities, including Jake Johnson and Lamorne Morris from New Girl, Cory Michael Smith from Saturday Night, Debby Ryan from Instiable, Anna Konkle from PEN15, and Karley Sciortino from Easy.
You can see all these stars in The Sun Never Sets when it hits theaters everywhere September 4, 2026.
Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more news on Dakota Fanning and all your favorite movies!