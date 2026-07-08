Dakota Fanning's New Romance Movie is For 'The Notebook' Obsessed

Dakota Fanning is back with another new project (in addition to her new Apple thriller) called The Sun Never Sets. The new romance movie explores age gaps, second chances, and examines the one question we all have to face one day: how do I know which life is right for me? I'm already on the edge of my seat (and not just because the movie has a love triangle...gosh I love that trope).

Dakota Fanning's 'The Sun Never Sets' is for 'The Notebook' fans.

Wendy (Dakota Fanning) wouldn't change anything about her relationship with her divorced, single-dad boyfriend Jack (Jake Johnson). That's why she so thrown when he breaks up with her so that she can make sure she's okay not getting married or having kids.

Naturally, Wendy totally spirals, and receives help from her best friend (Debby Ryan). And when she runs into her ex Chuck (Cory Michael Smith), she starts to question whether she wants to start a family after all. Neither Jack nor Chuck are happy with each other's presence in Wendy's life, leaving her to decide what she truly wants for herself.

The fact that both men are so different from one another, and the current relationship vs. ex of it all, reminds me a lot of Allie's decision in The Notebook (or Belly's journey in The Summer I Turned Pretty for that matter). I cannot wait to see how this unfolds!