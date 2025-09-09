Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

I'm screaming!!

The First 'Sense And Sensibility' Set Leaks Of Daisy Edgar-Jones Have Fans In A Tizzy

sense and sensibility daisy edgar jones
Columbia Pictures
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 09, 2025
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

Jane Austen is having a serious regency renaissance; we're getting a new Netflix Pride & Prejudice, a BBC spinoff about Mary Bennet, and now a brand new adaptation of Sense And Sensibility — with Daisy Edgar Jones starring! This is my favorite Jane Austen book, so you can believe I literally screamed when I saw the news. We got a Hallmark movie adaptation in 2024, but the last theatrical feature film came out in 1995 so it's the perfect time to bring the book back to the big screen. Here's everything we know.

Keep reading for the latest news on Sense and Sensibility, starring Daisy Edgar Jones and coming to theaters soon.

Your First Look At The 'Sense and Sensibility' Cast

The first leaks from Sense and Sensibility show off Daisy Edgar-Jones and Fiona Show, to name a few. I love how much texture exists in each of the costumes, and the overall color palette.

"Yea Fiona shaw!" one user commented on the Instagram post. "Think she’ll make a great Mrs Jennings."

Fans also took to X to tweet about their excitement: "Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood looks breathtaking on set Her grace and poise truly, bring the classic character to life can’t wait to see this adaptation," one user tweeted, while another simply said, "Fabulous." Sense and Sensibility is my favorite Jane Austen book and I can't wait to see this movie bring it to life!

Who's in the Sense & Sensibility cast?

The Sense & Sensibility cast is basically period drama royalty! Here's the line-up:

  • Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood
  • Esme Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood
  • George MacKay as Edward Ferrars
  • Frank Dillane as John Willoughby
  • Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon
  • Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood
  • Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood
  • Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings

Is there a new Sense and Sensibility movie?

daisy edgar jones sense and sensibility

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Yes, we're getting a brand new Sense and Sensibility movie — with Twisters' Daisy Edgar Jones in a starring role. Georgia Oakley will direct, while Diana Reid will write the screenplay, and the movie will be produced by Working Title Films' Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, November Pictures' India Flint, and Jo Wallett.

Where can I watch Sense and Sensibility?

daisy edgar jones sense and sensibility jane austen book

Daisy Edgar-Jones/Instagram

The brand new movie will be coming to theaters, and hopefully we'll see it in 2026! I think the cozy, comforting feel of the story makes it perfect for the fall so I'd love a November release.

You can also rent Emma Thompson's Sense and Sensibility on Amazon Prime!

What is the basic plot of Sense and Sensibility?

Sense and Sensibility

Columbia Pictures

Sense and Sensibility follows Elinor and Marianne, who (along with their mother and younger sister) have to move out of their house when their father dies and their brother inherits the estate. Left with barely any money or prospects, the sisters come of age in the English countryside, and fall for some handsome strangers — some of whom are definitely too good to be true.

How much is $500 a year in Sense and Sensibility?

sense and sensibility

Columbia Pictures

500 pounds in Sense and Sensibility is estimated to be around $35,000 today. For a family of four women who couldn't bring in their own income, they definitely have to live on a budget.

What is the main point of Sense and Sensibility?

Sense and Sensibility book

Amazon

Sense and Sensibility is definitely a commentary on being ruled by your romantic notions rather than your common sense, but I think it also shows us that refusing to have any romantic notions isn't good either! Life is all about balance, and that includes the way you look at relationships and love as a whole. At least, that's what I take away from it!

What is the age gap between Colonel Brandon and Marianne?

marianne and colonel brandon sense and sensibility

Columbia Pictures

I suppose this is a spoiler warning, even though Jane Austen's book has been out for over 200 years...but Marianne ends up with a character named Colonel Brandon. And in the story, Marianne is 16 years old compared to Colonel Brandon's 35, meaning there's a 19-year age gap between them.

Things might have been different in 1811 but that is still a huge yikes, Janie.

Stay tuned for the latest news on Sense and Sensibility and check out 10 Regency Era Romance Books To Cure Your Bridgerton Hangover for more!

This story has been updated.

