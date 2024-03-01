The Best Jane Austen Books Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf
Before we had remarkable period dramas like Bridgertonand The Buccaneers, it was inevitable that a few Jane Austen books crossed our paths via assigned reading. Austen's work landed on my radar in middle school, and I fell in love with her slow-build romances and enemies-to-lovers tropes. I mean, Pride and Prejudice that does something to me every time I read it. So if you're looking to add a little Austen to you TBR this year, or revisit some of your classic faves, here are six must-have Jane Austen books for your bookshelves.
Sense and Sensibility
Sense and Sensibility revolved around two sisters, Marianne and Elinor Dashwood, as they navigate romance in a time where falling in love isn't the requisite for marrying well. However, Marianne could care less about the rules of society as she falls for John Willoughby. This not only scares Elinor, but it also reminds her that her romantic life is lacking the excitement that her sister is experiencing.
Together, the sisters learn to lead with both her hearts and minds in a society that wants people to have very clearly defined roles.
Pride and Prejudice
After careful consideration, I'm willing to say that Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy set the tone for some of our favorite Bridgerton characters (hi Kate and Anthony). They were initially irritated by the sight and thought of each other, but their dislike eventually blossomed into friendship. From there, that friendship quickly turned into a deeper pining that was hard for them to ignore.
Set against a comfortably wealthy backdrop, Pride & Prejudice is one of the classic Jane Austen books that everyone should read at least once. Also, it doesn't hurt that it's considered a 'Best of #BookTok' novel.
Mansfield Park
Fanny Price is sent away to live with rich family members at a young age when her poor parents are unable to handle caring for her. She learns how to maneuver an unfamiliar world that isn't always welcoming and confronts the feeling she doesn't have anyone that truly understands her. Despite the hardships she faces, Fanny learns what it means to love and chart her own path.
Emma
Unlike the characters in the other Jane Austen books, Emma Woodhouse has a life that doesn't involve chasing after a wealthy suitor. She's hit the genetic and mental lotteries, preferring to revel in the fact she's single. But when her knack for trying to play matchmaker in society lands her in trouble, the life she's come to love is threatened and she must find a way to right her wrongs.
Northanger Abbey
Catherine Morland is caught between the throes of being an awkward teen and navigating a sticky friendship with Isabelle Thorpe in Northanger Abbey. She's unable to understand the intentions of others until it's almost too late and her obsession with dark novels causes her to spiral out of control as she tries to make sense of where her heart's desires truly lie.
Persuasion
Anne Elliot's family home is opened to an admiral and his wife — a historical version of an Airbnb — and is shocked to learn that her ex-fiancé is the wife's brother. After their relationship ended due to the persuasion of Anne's family, she and Captain Frederick Wentworth begin finding their way back to the love they once shared. As the reader finds out in Persuasion, sometimes the heart wants what it wants.
