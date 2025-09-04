The 10 Best Period Romance Books To Read Before You Watch 'Bridgerton' Season 4

Let me guess: You've not only watched every Bridgerton season, but you've also read all the books and now feel a void in your heart while anxiously waiting for new episodes? We've all been there, trust me. Book (and TV show) hangovers are real! I hate the feeling of falling so deeply in love with a concept in books or movies, that you don't know what could ever compare.

And while Bridgerton is in a league of their own with all the exceptional writing and plot lines, we do have some reads that will give you all the same regency era feels that you're looking to replicate. They're fun, romantic, and witty — just like your fave series! So, keep reading for all the books like Bridgerton to cure that Polin hangover!

Here are the best Regency romance books to read while you wait for Bridgerton season 4.

Books Like "Bridgerton" To Read Right Now Amazon Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen We can't forget this regency classic! Probably one of the most famous works of all time, Pride and Prejudice shows how you can find love and happiness when you finally look past your initial judgements (or prejudice) against people. In this case, it was social class, but it can be true of so many societal circumstances. At the end of the day, it's a simple and timeless love story between two people who put their bias and egos aside to see the authenticity in one another.

Amazon Emma by Jane Austen This regency book follows a strong and independent woman who loves her life alone...but she happens to have a knack for match making others and getting a little too involved with their love lives. We've all been there! This book has themes of social class of the time period, marriage, love, and even what it was like to be a woman in that time period.

Amazon A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins This fun period pick is a classic twist on a murder mystery! This story follows Lady Katharine who escapes the country in order to leave behind the gossip surrounding her, only to witness a murder as soon as she leaves. She'll have to work with the Detective on this case, to corroborate stories, but they already have quite a muddled and frustrating history. But how much longer can they deny their attraction? This murder mystery is such a fun read that you won't be able to put down!

Amazon Alls Fair In Love And War by Virginia Heath Harry Kincaid is left in a tough situation when his older sister decides to join her husband on a trip away, leaving Harry with three kids and a rowdy dog. So, he heads straight to find a governess to help him with this matter. But what will he do when this woman wants to create chaos and laughter, leaving out any discipline? They might butt heads, but they also might realize that they have more in common than they think! They know one thing they do know? All's fair in love and war!

Amazon Earls Trip by Jenny Holiday This charming read follows Archibald as he prepares to go on a yearly trip away with his two best friends. However, an urgent letter holds him back from doing so. The letter leads to three other childhood friends — all women, including Clementine — joining in on the boys' adventure. Clementine is nothing like Archibald remembers, and when she offers him a deal he can't refuse, what will become of their future together? Clementine is so adamantly against marriage, so only time will tell what's to come. Read to find out their fate!

Amazon Betting Against The Scoundrel by Mariah Stone Lord Spencer is a former Duke who comes back from war to find out that everything he loved is gone. However, he has one mission at hand: to hunt down the man who ruined his life. Miss Joanna was burned by the same man, so the two make a wager to compete with who can get to the man first. The risks are high, but are the two willing to take that chance? Find out in this fun period romance!

Amazon There Goes The Groom by Esther Hatch This story follows Matthew and Lucy, a pair set for an arranged marriage — Matthew's arrangement is for money, and Lucy's is to protect her sister. When Lucy sends her sister to meet the young man she's matched with, he runs off. Years later, Lucy and Matthew meet once more as fate will have it, and Lucy wants nothing more than to marry him. But the one problem: Matthew thinks she's someone she is not. Will she be able to tell Matthew the truth? And will he still want to marry her in the end?

Amazon Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte Jane Eyre is another classic that is absolutely beloved. This famously depicts the struggles of a simple and plain young woman navigating life's many difficulties along the way. While Jane endures many hardships, she must learn to love herself to ultimately make it through. It's a lesson we can all relate to, in some way or another! Definitely a fantastic Regency romance!

Amazon Little Women by Louisa May Alcott This coming of age book is one of my all-time favorites. This book (which is much more than a romance, BTW) follows four sisters navigating their futures and friendships. Each young woman is on a different path in life, but it's hard not to hold such respect for each of them and their individual ambitions. Being a woman is difficult, and being a woman navigating the transition to adulthood and crippling expectations from society is even more difficult, whether you're in 1868 or 2024. This book will definitely make you feel not as alone in your quarter life crisis!

Amazon Bringing Down The Duke by Evie Dunmore In this debut book, Evie Dunmore tells the story of Annabel, the daughter of a vicar. She gets a scholarship to a prestigious school, but in return must recruit men to help support the women's suffrage movement. The challenge will be convincing Sebastian, a high-ranking Duke, to join the cause. It also doesn't help that she can't deny the attraction she feels toward him. He's looking for a wife who can be his equal and isn't opposed to his values, and she's looking for someone to challenge her... but will their wants and needs match up in the end after all? Read to find out!

