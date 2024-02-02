Hallmark Channel's Loveuary Is Full Of Themed Jane Austen Movies
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you're a period drama fan, then there's a good chance you love Jane Austen. The author has become famous for her portrayal of female wit, sisterhood, and (of course) romance, and even though she was published in the early 1800s, her stories have stood the test of time because they're just that good. This year, Hallmark is paying homage to the iconic author with Loveuary — an entire month of stories inspired by her books — and we have the brand new trailer for all the new Jane Austen movies!
Watch Our Brit + Co Exclusive Trailer For Hallmark Channel's Loveuary!
Love is in the air this month thanks to Hallmark Channel and their Jane Austen-themed Loveuary marathon. We're getting four brand new romance movies all related to Jane Austen in one way or another. Watch our exclusive trailer for the month-long event now!
What is Loveuary on Hallmark Channel?
Image via Hallmark
Loveuary on Hallmark Channel consists of four new themed Jane Austen movies that premiere every Saturday throughout February 2024. These movies promise to be uplifting, romantic, and totally aspirational. Plus, they're celebrating one of the best female authors of all time which I love. They're the perfect thing to watch with your partner, your best friends, and even your dog ;).
- Paging Mr. Darcy follows a serious scholar at a Jane Austen conference who strikes up a deal with the man playing Mr. Darcy.
- Love & Jane centers on hopeless romantic Lilly, who gets the surprise of a lifetime when Jane Austen appears in her life.
- An American in Austen gives Harriet the chance to live all our dreams when she's transported inside Pride & Prejudice to see if any man can *really* compare to Mr. Darcy.
- And we're finally getting an updated adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, which follows sisters Eleanor and Marianne as they navigate love and life after the death of their father.
Where can I watch Loveuary?
Image via Hallmark
Loveuary will take place on Hallmark Channel throughout the month of February 2024. You'll be able to watch Paging Mr. Darcy on February 3, Love & Jane on February 10, An American in Austen on February 17, and Sense and Sensibility on February 24. All the movies will premiere at 8pm EST.
Who's starring in the new Jane Austen movies for Loveuary?
Image via Hallmark
Each Loveuary Hallmark movie has an amazing cast! Paging Mr. Darcy stars Mallory Jansen and Will Kemp, Love & Jane stars Alison Sweeney and Benjamin Ayres, An American in Austen stars Eliza Bennett, Nicholas Bishop, and Nell Barlow, and Sense and Sensibility stars Deborah Ayorinde, Bethany Antonia, Dan Jeannotte, and Akil Largie. Jane Austen would approve.
What is the new Jane Austen movie in 2024?
Image via Hallmark
Aside from a few themed adaptations (like the holiday Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen), we haven't gotten a new Sense and Sensibility since 2008. Considering this is one of my favorite Jane Austen movies + books of all time, I can't wait to see the new version! This story is so special because it's all about a sisterly bond, just like in Pride & Prejudice.
But instead of a battle of wits the way Pride & Prejudice or even Emma is, Sense and Sensibility is all about miscommunication and relationship anxiety, and how important it is to really go after what you want. It's so relevant in the age of situationships, ghosting, and over-text breakups, and I can't recommend it more!
Are you excited for Loveuary on Hallmark Channel? Let us know which Jane Austen movie or book is your favorite in the comments and follow us on YouTube and Facebook for more pop culture exclusives!
Lead image via Hallmark
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!