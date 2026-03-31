Jane Austen lovers, rejoice!
'The Other Bennet Sister' Trailer: BritBox's 'Pride and Prejudice' Sequel Has So Much Yearning
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The official trailer for The Other Bennet Sister is finally here! BritBox's new (and unofficial) Pride and Prejudice sequel follows middle child Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri), who leaves Longbourn for the thrills of London. And while she's there, she makes some new friends...and meets a few handsome strangers.
Keep reading for the latest update on The Other Bennet Sister before it drops on BritBox, and the full trailer!
What is The Other Bennet Sister about?
While her sisters find love with Netherfield Park's new masters, the ever-curious Mary Bennet leaves the country behind to stay with Mr. and Mrs. Gardiner in London. She's used to being in her sister's shadow, but on her own for the first time, Mary has to figure out what she wants for her life.
"It's a joy to see cameras rolling on our vibrant, witty and clever new take on Jane Austen's beloved world," BBC Drama's Director Lindsay Salt says in a statement. "With a pitch perfect cast led by Ella, Ruth and Richard, The Other Bennet Sister will be an irresistible treat for viewers when it launches on the BBC."
Executive producer Jane Tranter adds, “We have been working behind the scenes on The Other Bennet Sister for many years now, and Janice’s brilliantly observed characters have lived and grown in our imaginations throughout that time as Sarah has been working on the scripts. So our actors had a lot to live up to — and I can honestly say that this is the ensemble cast of our dreams."
Who's in The Other Bennet Sister cast?
BritBox
The cast of the show is full of new faces playing iconic roles you'll recognize from Pride and Prejudice, like Jane and Elizabeth Bennet, Caroline Bingley, and Mr. Collins — but we'll also see few new characters, too.
- Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet
- Ruth Jones as Mrs. Bennet
- Richard E. Grant as Mr. Bennet
- Indira Varma as Mrs. Gardiner
- Richard Coyle as Mr. Gardiner
- Laurie Davidson as Mr. Ryder
- Dónal Finn as Mr. Hayward
- Varada Sethu as Ann Baxter
- Aaron Gill as John Sparrow
- Maddie Close as Jane Bennet
- Poppy Gilbert as Lizzie Bennet
- Molly Wright as Kitty Bennet
- Grace Hogg-Robinson as Lydia Bennet
- Tanya Reynolds as Caroline Bingley
- Anna Fenton-Garvey as Charlotte Lucas
- Ryan Sampson as Mr. Collins
Where can I watch The Other Bennet Sister?
BritBox
The Other Bennet Sister premieres on BritBox on May 6, 2026 with its first three episodes. We'll get a new episode every week until the finale on June 24. There are 10 episodes total.
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