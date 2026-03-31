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8 New Aldi Finds To Buy In April (Before They’re Gone)

8 New Aldi Finds To Buy In April 2026 (Before They’re Gone)
@aldiusa
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 31, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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Aldi’s Aisle of Shame is going through a major spring glow-up. This April, the grocer is kicking things up a notch from March’s viral Dubai chocolate spread and Nashville hot chicken chips, adding iconic items like churro ice cream sandwiches and blueberry crumble coffee to the lineup. But that’s not all—there’s also ‘cheeseburger’ pizza and a ready-to-drink Cosmopolitan cocktail on the docket. You’ll want to keep an eye out for these coveted new products all April, as they likely won’t last long.

Discover the 8 must-have new Aldi Finds hitting shelves for a limited time in April!

Breakfast Best Mini Stuffed Pancakes

Aldi

Breakfast Best Mini Stuffed Pancakes

Hitting Aldi in April, these mini pancakes include a chocolate-hazelnut filling that'll certainly sweeten up breakfast. Find them in stores for $3.47 while supplies last.

Bake House Creations Orange Cake Pops

Aldi

Bake House Creations Orange Cake Pops

Aldi's bakery aisle just expanded with some all-new cake pop flavors. Alongside this orange iteration, you can find strawberry, lemon, and chocolate pops, all of which come in a 4-pack for $4.99.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread

Aldi

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread

Two mealtime classics come together in this $6.99 flatbread. It's topped with cheese, hamburger patty pieces, pickles, tomatoes, and onions. To really drive the pizza vibes home, Aldi even layered a ketchup-mustard sauce on the bottom. Find it in freezers in April for a limited time.

Barissimo Blueberry Crumble Coffee

Aldi

Barissimo Blueberry Crumble Coffee

Experience dessert in a cup with this crumble-inspired coffee blend. The blueberry notes work so well for your morning sip, whether you're brewing a big batch or concocting espresso shots. Find the bag at Aldi this month for $7.99.

Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs

Aldi

Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs

In need of a last-minute Easter treat? These truffle eggs are the perfect crowd-pleaser. The box comes with several different flavors—strawberry-rhubarb, raspberry, chocolate, and sea salt caramel—to please a range of palates. Find the 8-count in stores for $3.99 before Easter rolls around.

ALDI Chili Garlic Edamame

Aldi

ALDI Chili Garlic Edamame

Pre-seasoned with a chili-garlic blend, this heat-and-eat edamame is ideal for a lunchtime side dish or high-protein snack. It'll be available at Aldi for $2.89 starting April 8.

Zarita Cosmopolitan Cocktail

Aldi

Zarita Cosmopolitan Cocktail

This fan-favorite bottled cocktail follows the recipe for a classic Cosmo, taking the heavy lifting out of your happy hour routine. Simply shake it with ice and sip away. This new find will be available at Aldi for $9.99 starting April 10.

Sundae Shoppe Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches

Aldi

Sundae Shoppe Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches

These ice cream sammies feature a layer of vanilla ice cream pressed between two churro-inspired cookies. They bring a heavy cinnamon flavor that matches the spring season perfectly. Find the 4-count box for $4.49 once it hits Aldi stores on April 22.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more new Aldi items hitting shelves every month!

food newsaldialdi new itemsgrocery shoppinggroceriesfood
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