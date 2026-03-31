Aldi’s Aisle of Shame is going through a major spring glow-up. This April, the grocer is kicking things up a notch from March’s viral Dubai chocolate spread and Nashville hot chicken chips , adding iconic items like churro ice cream sandwiches and blueberry crumble coffee to the lineup. But that’s not all—there’s also ‘cheeseburger’ pizza and a ready-to-drink Cosmopolitan cocktail on the docket. You’ll want to keep an eye out for these coveted new products all April, as they likely won’t last long.

Discover the 8 must-have new Aldi Finds hitting shelves for a limited time in April!

Aldi Breakfast Best Mini Stuffed Pancakes Hitting Aldi in April, these mini pancakes include a chocolate-hazelnut filling that'll certainly sweeten up breakfast. Find them in stores for $3.47 while supplies last.

Aldi Bake House Creations Orange Cake Pops Aldi's bakery aisle just expanded with some all-new cake pop flavors. Alongside this orange iteration, you can find strawberry, lemon, and chocolate pops, all of which come in a 4-pack for $4.99.

Aldi Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread Two mealtime classics come together in this $6.99 flatbread. It's topped with cheese, hamburger patty pieces, pickles, tomatoes, and onions. To really drive the pizza vibes home, Aldi even layered a ketchup-mustard sauce on the bottom. Find it in freezers in April for a limited time.

Aldi Barissimo Blueberry Crumble Coffee Experience dessert in a cup with this crumble-inspired coffee blend. The blueberry notes work so well for your morning sip, whether you're brewing a big batch or concocting espresso shots. Find the bag at Aldi this month for $7.99.

Aldi Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs In need of a last-minute Easter treat? These truffle eggs are the perfect crowd-pleaser. The box comes with several different flavors—strawberry-rhubarb, raspberry, chocolate, and sea salt caramel—to please a range of palates. Find the 8-count in stores for $3.99 before Easter rolls around.

Aldi ALDI Chili Garlic Edamame Pre-seasoned with a chili-garlic blend, this heat-and-eat edamame is ideal for a lunchtime side dish or high-protein snack. It'll be available at Aldi for $2.89 starting April 8.

Aldi Zarita Cosmopolitan Cocktail This fan-favorite bottled cocktail follows the recipe for a classic Cosmo, taking the heavy lifting out of your happy hour routine. Simply shake it with ice and sip away. This new find will be available at Aldi for $9.99 starting April 10.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches These ice cream sammies feature a layer of vanilla ice cream pressed between two churro-inspired cookies. They bring a heavy cinnamon flavor that matches the spring season perfectly. Find the 4-count box for $4.49 once it hits Aldi stores on April 22.

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