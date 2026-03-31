Plus, churro ice cream sandwiches, blueberry crumble coffee, cheeseburger pizza, and more.
8 New Aldi Finds To Buy In April (Before They’re Gone)
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Aldi’s Aisle of Shame is going through a major spring glow-up. This April, the grocer is kicking things up a notch from March’s viral Dubai chocolate spread and Nashville hot chicken chips, adding iconic items like churro ice cream sandwiches and blueberry crumble coffee to the lineup. But that’s not all—there’s also ‘cheeseburger’ pizza and a ready-to-drink Cosmopolitan cocktail on the docket. You’ll want to keep an eye out for these coveted new products all April, as they likely won’t last long.
Discover the 8 must-have new Aldi Finds hitting shelves for a limited time in April!
Aldi
Breakfast Best Mini Stuffed Pancakes
Hitting Aldi in April, these mini pancakes include a chocolate-hazelnut filling that'll certainly sweeten up breakfast. Find them in stores for $3.47 while supplies last.
Aldi
Bake House Creations Orange Cake Pops
Aldi's bakery aisle just expanded with some all-new cake pop flavors. Alongside this orange iteration, you can find strawberry, lemon, and chocolate pops, all of which come in a 4-pack for $4.99.
Aldi
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread
Two mealtime classics come together in this $6.99 flatbread. It's topped with cheese, hamburger patty pieces, pickles, tomatoes, and onions. To really drive the pizza vibes home, Aldi even layered a ketchup-mustard sauce on the bottom. Find it in freezers in April for a limited time.
Aldi
Barissimo Blueberry Crumble Coffee
Experience dessert in a cup with this crumble-inspired coffee blend. The blueberry notes work so well for your morning sip, whether you're brewing a big batch or concocting espresso shots. Find the bag at Aldi this month for $7.99.
Aldi
Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs
In need of a last-minute Easter treat? These truffle eggs are the perfect crowd-pleaser. The box comes with several different flavors—strawberry-rhubarb, raspberry, chocolate, and sea salt caramel—to please a range of palates. Find the 8-count in stores for $3.99 before Easter rolls around.
Aldi
ALDI Chili Garlic Edamame
Pre-seasoned with a chili-garlic blend, this heat-and-eat edamame is ideal for a lunchtime side dish or high-protein snack. It'll be available at Aldi for $2.89 starting April 8.
Aldi
Zarita Cosmopolitan Cocktail
This fan-favorite bottled cocktail follows the recipe for a classic Cosmo, taking the heavy lifting out of your happy hour routine. Simply shake it with ice and sip away. This new find will be available at Aldi for $9.99 starting April 10.
Aldi
Sundae Shoppe Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches
These ice cream sammies feature a layer of vanilla ice cream pressed between two churro-inspired cookies. They bring a heavy cinnamon flavor that matches the spring season perfectly. Find the 4-count box for $4.49 once it hits Aldi stores on April 22.
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